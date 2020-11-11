Aerospace Sealants Market by Revenue Statistics and Key Growth Factors to 2026

An increase in MRO activities for repairing old aircrafts is a key factor supplementing global aerospace sealants market share. Constant inspection and mandatory checks are frequently carried out even during the COVID-19 pandemic where most of the aircrafts in the world are non-operational in order to maintain the airworthiness of the vehicle. This is important because of the high cost of maintenance of aircrafts as well as 0the vehicle components.

Aerospace sealants consumption has sustained over the years, considering the increase in defense budgets due to cross border tension and political instability along with an increase in air travel as compared to the previous decades. These factors had driven the production of aircraft significantly. Moreover, the manufacturers have laid their focus on reducing their order backlogs and enhancing their aircraft deliveries each year.

The aircraft manufacturers have over the years invested large amounts in the latest technologies to enhance the fuel efficiency of aircrafts to meet the emission standards established by the governments and other regulatory authorities. Economic improvement especially in emerging nations as compared to the previous decades had driven the tourism industry in the region. This largely affected the air traffic, creating the need for efficient MRO solutions.

Reportedly, the independent aftermarket distribution channel of aerospace sealants was expected to register a CAGR of more than 5% during between 2020-2026. These MRO service providers develop a strategic relationship with leading aircraft operators to achieve a competitive advantage in the aftermarket. Moreover, the independent aftermarket players are equipped with skilled machinery and technicians.

Aerospace sealant manufacturers have constantly carried out developments in the aerospace sealants market to expand their customer base and maximize their business profits. Major market players include Henkel, PPG Industries, 3M, Industries Royal Adhesives & Sealants, and Permatex among several others. A key driver magnifying the material demand is the growth in the military sector worldwide. As per reports, the demand for aerospace sealant products from the military segment is anticipated to register a notable CAGR of more than 4.5% through 2026.

Over the years, the Middle East and Africa region has showcased a spike in air traffic due to an improvement in purchasing power among people and an emerging tourism sector. As per estimates, the MEA aerospace sealants market size was anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 3% over 2020-2026.

According to a study carried out by the International Air Transport Association, MEA aviation sector was likely to witness a growth of 5% and register nearly 414 million air passengers by the end of 2035. The number, however, may now be affected due to the ongoing pandemic and restrictions in travel.

In terms of application spectrum, aerospace sealants find wide usage in filling gaps in the fuselage of an aircraft vehicle. These sealants carry the ability to sustain large fluctuations in temperature that ensures that the fuselage is leak proof. With respect to the chemistry, polyacrylates segment has gained considerable demand due to its superior sealing properties along with a strong permeability resistance over conventional aerospace sealants.

The need for a strong seal solution and the flexibility is manufacturing had driven the market share of polyacrylate aerospace sealants in the aerospace sector. Although the current coronavirus outbreak has largely affected the aviation industry across the globe, the rapid developments that have been carried out in the aerospace sector will add impetus to the aerospace sealants market outlook.

