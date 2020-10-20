Aesthetic Medicine Market Statistics 2020 | Industry Growth, Share & Regional Forecast To 2026

Europe aesthetic medicine market is projected to expand significantly owing to presence of aging population and rising social awareness. Easy availability of latest products, technologies and plastic surgeons in the region are factors that are likely to drive market share in the upcoming years.

The global aesthetic medicine market is estimated to foresee tremendous growth over the coming due to the steadily rising adoption of aesthetic surgeries as well as technological advancements in the field of aesthetic devices. Taking July 2019 for instance, Cynosure, a leading creator of aesthetic as well as medical treatment systems, launched two new products to expand its portfolio of innovative aesthetic therapies. The company launched a petite mask, designed especially for SculpSure submental therapies and Tempsure Firm handpiece.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2687

In terms of product, the body contouring devices market is projected to observe tremendous growth owing to the rising obese population across the world. In fact, in 2029, the segment accounted for about 32.1% of the overall revenue share. According to the CDC data, the prevalence of obesity cases across the U.S. was recorded at more than 42% during 2017-18. Moreover, the growing number of aesthetic surgical procedures like liposuctions and various other surgeries associated with body extremities should further complement the segment size over the coming years.

With regards to end-use, beauty centers and medical spas are projected to observe a significant growth of more than 11.6% over the forthcoming timeframe. This growth is ascribed to the increasing number of aesthetic surgeries being performed across the globe. In addition, technological advancements in the segment is further slated to complement the segment revenue share over the analysis period. Moreover, several benefits provided by beauty centers and spas, including relaxation and de-stress technique would further contribute to the overall aesthetic medicine market size.

Several market players are implementing strategies like acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations to gain a competitive edge and stake a bigger claim to the industry landscape. Taking June 2020 for instance, Cynosure, a US-based aesthetics company reportedly announced the launch of its Elite iQ platform across the U.S., Australia, and Europe. The platform is the next generation of Cynosure’s Elite+™ Aesthetic Workstation, which enables faster treatments along with a higher max energy when compared to prior generation devices.

On a global scale, the aesthetic medicine market comprises of companies such as Allergan, Galderma, Alma Lasers, Cutera, Cynosure, Johnson & Johnson and Lumenis. These firms are focusing on various business strategies such as geographic expansions, new product launches and acquisitions, among others. In 2020, Cutera announced the launch of Fraxis PRO, a powerful and progressive dermal remodeling technology to treat a wide range of skin conditions including wrinkles, scars and stretch marks.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2687

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Aesthetic Medicine Market, By Type

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Surgical procedures

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Non-surgical procedures

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Aesthetic Medicine Market, By Product

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Facial aesthetics

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Injectables

5.2.2.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Skin rejuvenation

5.2.3.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Others

5.2.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Breast aesthetics

5.3.1. Aesthetic Medicine size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Body contouring devices

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Hair removal devices

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Tattoo removal devices

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/aesthetic-medicine-market