Affected after five years of crime in Mariana (MG)

“Life in the city is not easy. Because everything has to be looked for in the market. We see it in the eyes of the people, of our young people. Many here seem to have lost hope of life. And many people have already given up, they don’t even want to return to the new church because five years have passed, no houses are finished and the Renova Foundation lies a lot. “The outbreak came from the farmer Maria Geralda Oliveira da Silva, who lived in Paracatu de Baixo in Mariana (MG) until November 5, 2015.

At that point, the Samarco Fundão Dam – a company controlled by Vale and BHP Billiton – broke 50 million cubic meters of iron ore waste across the Rio Doce Basin.

Five years later, 334 families from Bento Rodrigues, Paracatu de Baixo and Gesteira – completely devastated districts – were not relocated. This is the case of Maria Geralda, who lives in Mariana with five of her six children.

According to the Renova Foundation, work is currently underway on the new parish in Paracatu de Baixo, e.g. B. Earthworks for access roads and properties, works for drainage, water and sewage networks. However, Maria Geralda, who belongs to the group of those concerned who are monitoring the work, warns that no house will be built.

“There are six bases made in May that are alike. And until today we haven’t had an answer as to what the water will be like. We’re scared of having a home but no water, ”he comments.

Bento Rodrigues

Bento Rodrigues, the first district to be hit by the mud, has made the work a little further. According to the Renova Foundation, infrastructure work and collective resettlement goods are in the final phase, for example the paving of the access road and electricity, water and sewage networks, which are to be completed. The deadline for the delivery of the finished communities has already been postponed three times from March 2019 to February 2021.

Construction of the new Gesteira municipality has not yet started and the conceptual project has yet to be approved by the federal court.

“From the progress of the work we know that the Renova Foundation could never meet this deadline, even if there were no pandemic. We don’t know what it’s for and it has postponed it and made primary technical errors. Everything leads us to believe that these errors are intentional in order to extend the term further and thus allow the foundation and the employees who work in it an additional survival, ”criticizes Mauro Marcos da Silva, a trader who had his home in Bento Rodrigues destroyed.

Today he also lives with his family in Mariana and is waiting for the new bento to be built.

Subordinate business communities

For Letícia Faria, of the Movement of People Affected by Dams (MAB), the delay in the delivery of the works is related to the Renova Foundation’s repair model, which “protects the image of companies, promotes what is done and created will set a precedent for all future repairs, be it a break or a dam construction, to be done by a private foundation. It is a strategy to increase business power in the territories. We see that the financial means are in place to properly and fairly do all repairs, but that there is a political choice not to do them. The repair is not going on because the goal is to subdue the communities to the companies, ”he adds.

New life?

In addition to the delay and fear of not receiving fair compensation, those affected by the Samarco / Vale / BHP crime still suffer from the losses suffered. The mud killed 19 people, overturned houses, took objects, documents, killed animals, destroyed crops and plagued the way of life in communities.

“We will never live the same again, we will not have the same coexistence in the new place that we had in the old Paracatu. We were like family. Today everyone is different, the foundation itself played people against people, ”comments Maria Geralda.

Resettlement in Paracatu de Baixo / Caritas

With a similar sentiment, Mauro believes that younger people will find it easier to adapt to relocation, which will be difficult for adults. Bento, where Mauro lived, “was a peaceful place, an 18th century village that had its peculiarities: sharing, friendship, sitting on the roadside, sharing what little I had with the neighbors … I have that Feeling that it will be lost in the process of resettlement. Because people have got used to life in the city over five years. It will be difficult to save the bond of belonging, ”he says.

Solidarity house

To denounce the slowness and neglect in building new communities, those affected, organized in MAB, started building a house in November last year that is based on collective and solidarity work. Yolanda Gouveia, her husband Douglas Basílio and their three children have been chosen to live in the new house, which opens on October 30th.

To date, Yolanda’s family has not been recognized as having been affected by the Samarco / Vale / BHP crime. The house they lived in had been hit by the movement of heavy machinery from the mining company in the repair work in Barra Longa. The walls are cracked and pose a threat to people.

The Solidarity House project was carried out by the Socio-Environmental Studies and Research Group (GEPSA) of the Federal University of Ouro Preto together with the Resettlement Observatory: a network of measures and support for those affected in the communities of Mariana and Barra Longa.

