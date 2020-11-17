Africa Fire Suppression Market by Latest Trends and Demand Analysis Report to 2025

The governments of many African countries have now started to enforce stricter regulations pertaining to safety in order to safeguard life and property. The countries that are already following stringent regulations are likely to further tighten the norms to reduce the losses due to fire. It is imperative to state here that the competitive landscape of Africa fire suppression market is characterized by collaborations, product diversification, innovations and low-cost manufacturing. As per estimates, Africa fire suppression industry size will exceed $700 million by the year 2025.

However, these countries in North Africa are far behind South Africa in terms of strict regulations, though they still precede countries like Mali, Congo Kinshasa, Chad, Nambia and Rwanda. Indeed, African fire equipment manufacturers are required to be registered with the South African Qualification and Certification Committee that works toward regulating the fire protection industry for consumer safety. As the region traverses toward setting up a stronger regulatory framework concerning fire accidents and fire prevention, Africa fire suppression market share will depict a commendable upsurge.

The expanding commercial sector in the continent has been touted to enhance the growth prospects of Africa fire suppression market, given the robust requirement for fire extinguishers and sprinklers in retail stores, warehouses, universities, resorts, hospitals, and more. As a matter of fact, the commercial buildings in Africa need to be constructed in compliance with the Building and Occupancy Act in terms of the firefighting equipment required.

The robust expansion in the commercial construction sector and the rising enforcement of government directives for the deployment of fire extinguishing systems educational institutes, laboratories, and hospitals will impel the Africa fire suppression market share from commercial applications.

The Africa fire suppression market is taking gradual steps to being strictly governed by a regulatory frame of reference. South Africa already has several fire prevention and protection codes in effect which are also followed by certain other countries in North Africa, including Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria and Egypt.

The growth map of Africa fire suppression market is expected to remain exponential in the years to come on account of the growing number of fire accidents in the industrial sector and the enforcement of rigid government regulations to ensure safety of life and property. With a rapid rise in regional industrialization, the presence of flammable products across the oil & gas, chemical, and mining sectors has surged considerably, leading to an extensive demand for fire suppression products. Not to mention, the hospitality and tourism sectors have also been registering increased demand for the product to detect and control fire accidents in hotels, restaurants, resorts, etc., that would help augment the Africa fire suppression industry trends.

Mining companies and contractors in South Africa have also lately been preferring to adopt water-mist technology to suppress fire in the mines. Water-mist technology is preferred because of its low total cost of ownership, safety and extended life cycle. In fact, it has been observed that numerous mining companies have planned to change to water-mist technology from either foam or powder as the preferred fire extinguishing method. This is validated by a statement from the Swedish company Fogmaker International’s Southern African distributor who recently claimed that regional mining companies and contractors have been depicting an inclination to use Fogmaker’s triple-action fire suppression system which eliminates fuel, heat and oxygen and suppress fire in seconds. The rising product demand from the regional mining sector is likely to augment the commercialization scope of Africa fire suppression market.

Commercial property owners also need to ensure that they comprehend the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA) to deliver a healthy and safe environment for employees and visitors. The Act mandates commercial buildings to be constructed and well-equipped to detect, fight and extinguish a fire in case of a mishap. Also, the equipment deployed needs to adhere to the approved guidelines by the regional governments.

