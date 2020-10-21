Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue Growth Predicted at 13% through 2026

The market analysis on Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market offers a holistic view on the overall industry with all required details regarding its overall foothold in the global ecosystem along with its applications in vivid end-user sectors.

According to the given report, Africa molecular diagnostics industry reached a valuation of USD 363.1 million in 2019 and is likely to surpass USD 839 million by 2026, increasing at a rate of 13.2%. It includes important information on the current market situation, evolving technologies, robust competitive landscape, industry strategies, future growth opportunities, and market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also delivers a summary of vivid factors that are expected to drive the overall industry along with including information of the ongoing trends touted to propel the market in the upcoming years. As per the report, the Africa molecular diagnostics market has been fragmented into various segments spanning technology, application, regional, and competitive landscape.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into infectious disease, blood screening, genetic testing and oncology testing. The genetic testing segment accounted for around USD 23 million in 2019, due to its extensive array of applications and technological advancements. Genetic testing has evolved from niche specialty for rare disorders towards wide-ranging applications for complex diseases and personal use. Numerous applications including newborn screening, pre-symptomatic as well as predictive testing and pharmacogenetics testing among others prove beneficial for the segmental expansion. Moreover, the demand for genetic testing will keep on surging from primary care physicians to genetics specialists that will eventually boost the Africa molecular diagnostics market growth.

The overall African molecular diagnostics market has been diversified into different regions and geographies including Uganda, Kenya, Malawi, Tanzania, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Rwanda, South Africa, Cameroon, DRC and its foolproof analysis has been drafted in the given research report. More so, it also consists of elaborative details on the factors promoting the growth of these regional market over the mentioned time frame, along with addressing the growth opportunities for myriad market players, technologies being massively used across these regions, stringent and favorable governmental reforms, and others.

Nigeria molecular diagnostics market is accounted for USD 23 million in 2019. Increasing government and non-government initiatives to raise awareness regarding HIV, tuberculosis and others among the population base for effective patient care will boost the country growth. For instance, AIDS Prevention Initiative in Nigeria (APIN) is a non-governmental donor-funded association devoted to the treatment, care and prevention of infectious diseases including STDs and HIV among others. Also, different associations in this country work towards effective patient management thereby, securing the overall market growth.

The molecular diagnostics market in Africa boasts of the presence of top-notch companies that are operating this terrain and their individual market shares, company profiles, individual positions, accomplishments, and stance in the global ecosystem have been briefly cited in the study.

Few of the eminent market players operating in the Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, BioMerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Analytik Jena, Bio-Techne, Celtic Molecular Diagnostics, Cleaver Scientific Ltd, Danaher Corporation, Roche, Hologic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Qiagen and Siemens Healthcare.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market Share, By Application

4.1. Key trends in Africa molecular diagnostics, by type

4.2. Infectious disease

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Flu

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.3. RSV virus

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Tuberculosis

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Meningitis

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.6. HIV

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.7. Hepatitis C

4.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.8. Hepatitis B

4.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.9. HPV

4.2.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.10. STD

4.2.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.10.2. Chlamydia

4.2.10.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.10.3. Gonorrhea

4.2.10.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.10.4. Others

4.2.10.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.11. Dengue

4.2.11.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.12. H.Pylori

4.2.12.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.13. TORCH

4.2.13.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.14. Others

4.2.14.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3. Blood screening

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4. Genetic testing

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.5. Oncology testing

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Africa Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, By Technology

5.1. Key trends in Africa molecular diagnostics, by technology

5.2. PCR

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. In-situ hybridization

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.4. Chips and Microarrays

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.5. Mass spectrometry

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.6. Sequencing

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.7. Isothermal amplification

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.8. Others

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

