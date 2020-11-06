Africa with almost a thousand deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours – Africa

Africa had a record death toll from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, with nearly a thousand deaths. North Africa was the region that contributed most to this increase, mainly Egypt, according to official figures.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the African Union (Africa CDC), there were also records of recovered patients in the organization’s 55 member states in the past 24 hours: an additional 49,945.

The data shows that the African continent now has 1,842,463 infected (over 15,429), 44,843 killed (over 930) and 1,542,849 rescued.