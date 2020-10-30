After a fire, workers protest against the closure of the

On Friday morning (30), contract workers and outsourced workers from Bonsucesso Federal Hospital demonstrated outside the unit in the northern part of Rio de Janeiro. The group protested the hospital closure announcement made last Thursday (29) by the department’s clinical staff director, Doctor Júlio Noronha.

“It will not close, we will not let it,” shouted hospital officials with posters with idioms against the deterioration in public health in the city. At the microphone they asked for transparency in the decisions and in the disclosure of the specialist knowledge in the field of civil protection in order to assess whether the structure of the building is in danger of collapsing.

Another demonstration has already been called by workers on social networks for next Tuesday (3) from 9 a.m. in front of the unit.

The hospital was badly affected by a fire last Tuesday (27). Following the incident, management announced that the unit will continue to close its doors indefinitely starting this Sunday (1st).

According to the hospital management, he told the press that the staff of the department should spend the next few days on vacation, with the exception of 22 doctors from the fields of nephrology and transplantation, who are deployed at the federal hospital in Lagoa.

The victims

According to the municipal health secretariat of Rio de Janeiro (SMS), a 73-year-old woman was the fourth patient to be killed after the fire last Thursday (29). She and the other three victims died after being transferred to other health facilities in the capital.

The elderly woman was hospitalized in severe condition, as were the other three patients who had so far confirmed their deaths. In addition, the other victims are two women diagnosed with Covid-19 and a man who was treated for a bacterial infection.

