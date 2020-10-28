After a general rejection, Bolsonaro revokes the decree

After heavy criticism, President Jair Bolsonaro (without party) resigned and on Wednesday evening (28th) revoked Decree 10,530, which established the primary health network in partnerships with the private sector. The text published on Tuesday (27) was largely rejected, which reached different political ghosts from left to far right. In practice, the decree paved the way for the privatization of Basic Health Units (UBS). Former health ministers are among those who opposed the president’s move this Wednesday (28).

“It is a long way to go without explaining what it is about,” said former Bolsonaro Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta (DEM), noting that the decree did not clarify how the introduction of a private initiative into the sector would be done .

“We’re not going to allow Bolsonaro to have this kind of debate. We will defend SUS. Bolsonaro doesn’t know what SUS is, and neither does the Brazilian Minister of Health. The protection of the SUS is the duty of every citizen of this country, ”said Senator and former Health Minister Humberto Costa (PT-PE) on Twitter.

Former Environment Minister Carlos Minc had ridiculed the topic in a post on the same social network. “The pandemic continues: SUS needs to be strengthened. BolsoVirus weakens SUS – decree opens the privatization of basic health units. The US dollar diverted from the health budget went to a nuclear submarine. The Bonsucesso hospital burned for lack of preventive means, “said the former agent, referring to the funds that the government had invested in the announced construction of the first national nuclear-powered submarine.

A member of the PSL, the right-wing extremist party that Bolsonaro elected, Deputy Federal Minister Junior Bozzella (SP), highlighted the situation in which the measure came to light. “To get a decree out in the middle of the pandemic, a decree pointing to the privatization of the Unified Healthcare System must stab more than 150 million Brazilians in the back when they need it most. It’s an attempt against the Constitution that guarantees universal access to health for the entire population “.

Bozzella also said that “after the environment, the Bolsonaro government is showing signs that it is now time to try to hand over the cattle in health”.

Opposition Senator Paulo Paim (PT-RS) said it was “incredible that the government wants to privatize SUS” and described the measure as “irresponsible”. “Brazil needs to strengthen public health. About 150 million people depend on it, mostly the poor. The privatization of SUS is a frontal assault on human dignity. ”

Deputy Boh Gass (PT-RS) linked privatization policy to bad service delivery and management problems. “These” partnerships “with the private sector that Bolsonaro would like to enter into in the basic health units of SUS refer me to what is happening in Rio de Janeiro. A lot of health went into private administration there and it’s one scandal after another and the health system is in chaos. ”

Former President Dilma Rousseff (PT) had also reacted to the government’s novelty. In various posts on the networks, she said that “with this decree Bolsonaro and Guedes are attacking the population and the constitution, which states that” health is the right of all and the duty of the state “.

“Congress cannot accept this violation of the constitution and threatens the lives of millions of Brazilians and Brazilians.”

The psolist leader and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos recalled the context of the ultra-liberal agenda of Bolsonaro and pointed out that the decree was part of a political-ideological project. “In 2019 the spending cap SUS decreased by 20 billion reais. In 2020 they want to privatize family health and turn it into a “business model”. It’s not a crisis, it’s a project, ”he emphasized.

Civil society

Civil society organizations had previously spoken out against the president’s proposal. The Brazilian Union of Secondary School Students (Ubes) stressed that “SUS saves lives” and that the privatization of services “should leave the poorest population to their own devices”.

“We cannot allow that. A private system would never worry about creating public health guidelines, only about profit. The privatization of SUS is a project desired by several social currents, such as health plans. Brazilian public health guarantees health care for millions and, according to Dráuzio Varella, is the largest income-sharing program in the world, ”the company added.

The National Student Union (UNE) recalled that “every Brazilian uses SUS because SUS is responsible for vaccines, basic sanitation, organ transplants, Samu and blood centers, among other things”.

The leader Sônia Guajarara from the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib) joined the protests and recalled the severity of the pandemic. “In the worst health situation we have faced in the last few decades, Bolsonaro, who is incompetent and only wants to privatize SUS, wants to empower the economic team to prepare a privatization model for basic health units. One crime after another against the Brazilian people ”.

government

In a press release released on Wednesday (28) following the reaction to the decree, the Ministry of Economic Affairs stated that the measure did not constitute a “prior decision” and that technical studies would “offer various options for addressing the problem”. which would then be evaluated by management.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas