After a negative price for a car in the castle pond: the artist writes Taxpayers’ Association

The association had given the car sunk in Chemnitz Castle pond with the negative price for wasting tax money via an online vote. The car belonged to the outdoor art exhibition “Gegenwarten”, which was part of the Chemnitz Capital of Culture app.

Israel criticizes the lack of objective information for a fair evaluation during the vote and that instead the controversies prevailed, even if, according to their experience on the spot, many visitors consciously went to the exhibition and therefore to the city. Other works on display were also nominated for “Schleudersachsen”. Israel was born in Chemnitz and now lives in Düsseldorf. (kl)