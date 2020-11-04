After all, Rúben Vieira does not have a driver’s license to drive ‘Camião do Ben’ – to Boil



The ‘Truck of Ben’ was one of the premieres marking the return of Cristina Ferreira to Queluz de Baixo station. The idea arose to revolutionize “Somos Portugal”, which is broadcast on the channel on Sundays. Rúben Vieira, friend of the moderator, was chosen to “drive” the vehicle.

Better known to Ben, the new face of the Sunday show never hid his emotions on the opportunity given him. “I’ve dreamed of driving a truck since I remembered being a person. I always told my parents that I would be a truck driver,” he revealed in an Instagram video.

Cristina Ferreira, an expert in making dreams come true, has not resisted giving her colleague a prominent position with a truck made exclusively for the program.

‘Ben’s Truck’ has been successful on Portuguese roads since the beginning of September, but … it’s not Rúben who drives it. After all, Cristina Ferreira’s girlfriend has no letter in which she can take the gift from TVl’s new entertainment and fiction director “Flash” into her hands.

Remember, over the year and a half, Ben has grown in importance as a production assistant in ‘O Programa da Cristina’ at SIC. Currently, Rita Ferro Rodrigues’ husband already has his own project on TV screens.