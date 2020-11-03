After five weeks, the rate of spread of covid-19 returns to

The spread of the new coronavirus showed signs of a lack of control in Brazil again after five weeks. According to a report from Imperial College London, the transmission rate estimate was above 1 for the past week, meaning that every 100 people infected can infect more than 100 people and the relationship with each new patient continues to grow.

The rate of contagion in Brazil has not exceeded this level since September. The current result does not allow any concrete conclusions to be drawn about a possible new trend towards faster spread of the virus. It’s worth noting, however, that the country has had isolation rates less than 50% as of June, according to tech and geolocation startup Inloco.

As of this Tuesday (3), the total number of people infected with the coronavirus since it was first registered in Brazil reached 5,566,049 people. In the 24 hours since Monday (2), 11,843 new patients were confirmed. The data was published by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). According to Conass, the Covid-19 has already killed 160,496 people domestically. More than 240 deaths were recorded in one day.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO). In humans, the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections, ranging from the common colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe seizures like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

How can you help those in need?

The “We will need everyone” campaign is a solidarity campaign by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

Edition: Leandro Melito