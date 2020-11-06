After Parliament voted for a state of emergency. Marcelo is speaking to the Portuguese – Executive Digest today

The President of the Republic said he would speak to the Portuguese today, Friday, after the Assembly of the Republic votes on a new declaration of exception, saying that the issue is “in the hands of Parliament” for the time being.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa left the National Meeting of Informal Carers at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation in Lisbon and was asked shortly before about the proposal he had put before Parliament.

“Tomorrow I will talk about it after I have been elected by Parliament. Today is in the hands of Parliament: [o Presidente da República] received the government’s opinion, went to parliament, is in the hands of parliament, will vote tomorrow and I’ll wait and see what’s going on, ”he said, without adding anything else.

The head of state did not specify when he would speak to the country, which made it dependent on when parliament would vote on the declaration, which has since been scheduled for 4 p.m.

“It will be soon after that,” he said.

The President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, today proposed to Parliament the declaration of a state of emergency in Portugal between November 9th and 23rd to allow measures to contain the Covid-19.

The Head of State announced the transmission of this proposal to Parliament through a note published on the website of the Presidency of the Republic after receiving a positive opinion from the government.

After hearing the government that had proposed this and gave a positive opinion at the end of the morning, the President of the Republic sent the Assembly of the Republic for approval a draft diploma decreeing a state of emergency for 15 days from 9 to 23 April. November “, says the note, which contains the letter and the draft of the decree as an annex.

Shortly afterwards, the President of the Assembly of the Republic announced that a plenary session was planned for Friday, 4 p.m., at which Parliament could vote on the draft presidential decree on the state of emergency between November 9 and 23.

