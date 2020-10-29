After the fire, the Hospital de Bonsucesso (RJ) will close its doors.

According to the municipal health secretariat of Rio (SMS), a 73-year-old woman is the fourth patient who was killed last Tuesday after a fire in the federal hospital in Bonsucesso (27). She and the other three victims died after being transferred to other health facilities in the capital.

The elderly woman was hospitalized in severe condition, as were the other three patients whose death was confirmed by the morning of this Thursday (29). In addition, the other victims are two women diagnosed with Covid-19 and a man who was treated for a bacterial infection.

Closed doors

According to the director of the department’s clinical staff, Doctor Júlio Noronha, the General Hospital of Bonsucesso will close its doors indefinitely from this Sunday (1st).

The unit’s employees are expected to go on vacation together over the next few days, with the exception of 22 nephrology and transplant doctors who are being used at the Lagoa Federal Hospital.

According to the director, the tragedy was heralded as the unit has not undergone any structural or electrical reforms since its inauguration in 1948.

Tragedy announced

“What was noticeable was the report that the public defender’s office had made with the fire department last year, which said that we were sitting on a powder keg because of the transformers that could explode. It was already expected. We just didn’t know it was going to happen that fast. The Ministry of Health’s question of knowing what was going on and nothing to do sparked a huge outcry. A lot of riot, ”he told the press.

In a note, the Ministry of Health reported that an investigation to investigate the causes of the fire was open. He also assured that the building would be renovated in the coming months.

“It is worth noting that as it is a 70 year old building, the Bonsucesso complex needs to be modernized to comply with current legislation and that projects are under way to carry out a number of renovations. Last year additional funds of R $ 1.8 million were transferred for the modernization of the unit, ”the press release said.

