After the mobilization, those affected guarantee participation in the audience

The last Thursday (22) was of fighting and denunciation in Minas Gerais. Mining company Vale and the government of Minas Gerais held the first hearing – two for Thursday and Friday this week – to come to an agreement on the amount of compensation for the damage payable by the breakage of the Córrego do Feijão dam in Brumadinho (MG), however, left out the main actors: the population affected by environmental crime.

After the mobilization of those affected, which was organized by the movement of people affected by dams (MAB), the Federal Ministry announced that it would not attend the hearings and the MPs requested the intervention of the State Ministry.

With the pressure, the second day of the hearing, scheduled for this Friday, has been postponed to November 17th and will have the organized participation of those affected by the crime. Without reaching a pact on Thursday, Vale has until November 3 to file a counter-proposal regarding the amount requested by the government.

In addition, the emergency aid is paid out for a further month and the topic is discussed again at the next appointment. The mining company proposes to stop aid for some of those affected immediately and for the others by April 2021.

Mobilizations

Those affected dawned on Thursday (22) in Vales administrative headquarters in Brumadinho. The main reason for the demonstration was that the “behind closed doors” hearing at the 2nd Public Finance and Municipal Court in Belo Horizonte was held without the participation of representatives of the victims.

The law affected the Federal Ministry. In a petition, the MPF stated that it would not attend the hearings, which would take place in person on October 22nd and virtually on October 23. “In view of the fact that both of the aforementioned arbitration negotiations deal with questions of the rights of the affected population for whom participation – whether in person or virtually – has not yet been approved, the MPF (…) is of the opinion that they will not appear should such procedural acts, “says the document.

Those affected also received support from MPs. State MP Beatriz Cerqueira (PT) and Federal MP Rogério Correia (PT) sent a document to Prosecutor General Antônio Sérgio Tonet asking the State Public Ministry to intervene in the hearing.

The parliamentarians affirm that “the Budget Law does not allow the executive power to provide values ​​resulting from judicial claims in which the state is involved without prior determination and legislative approval”.

In the letter, the MPs urged the State Public Ministry to intervene in the exercise of their constitutional assignment as law enforcement officers on the basis of the conduct announced by the executive authorities, which obviously violates the collective rights of the people of Minas Gerais, especially vis-à-vis the population directly and indirectly for the illegal ones Actions caused by environmental crimes in dams under the responsibility of the economic group of the Vale mining company ”.

