Against the dependence on mining companies, MAB publishes a brochure for

The Movement for Popular Sovereignty in Mining (MAM) and the Brazilian People’s Project, the brochure “The Brazilian Mineral Problem and Local Elections” with several proposals in support of the candidacies that deny the summer and the town halls in the communities with mineral activities.

In the Bem Viver program, Beni Carvalho, national coordinator of MAM, spoke about the initiative and its goals. “The idea arises because we understand that the mineral problem is little discussed and that it is up to the militants and the movement to address this issue and how it manifests itself during the term.”

According to the activist, the proposals should also guide the performance of progressive candidates “who have the opportunity to subscribe to these principles,” as the other policy areas would tend towards the interests of the large companies operating in the sector.

Brasil de Fato: How did the idea for the brochure come about?

Beni Carvalho: The brochure is a joint effort by the movement to initiate reflection on the Brazilian mineral problem. The idea arises because we understand that the mineral problem is little discussed and it is up to the militants and the movement to bring up this issue and how it manifests itself during the election period.

Have you spoken to candidates about the brochure? Has there already been a compromise in the applications?

The aim of the brochure is to subsidize the work of the militancy in the areas so that this debate is not excluded from the election debate. In all states and communities, our activists will endeavor to introduce these issues to candidates, especially those who are progressive or can subscribe to these principles.

On November 5th, we completed five years of Mariana’s environmental crimes. After the tragedy, what could the city and local lawmakers have done to alleviate the suffering of those affected by this crime?

This was a criminal tragedy practiced by mineral capital. The big question of responsibility, especially of the city, and not just its responsibility, should be to defend people’s rights. Such a crime from an ecological and human point of view should have denounced the city to the company with regard to mining. Unfortunately, mineral capital has enormous bargaining capital, which makes the government extremely subordinate to the interests of these companies.

We need to talk about mining fees that have no destination. This results in most of the people who control the town halls being in control of this resource at their own discretion. So there is no alternative for allocating these resources, and the town halls have no money for emergency situations. The big problem is the subordination of public power, because there is no missing project for the people, only respect for the interests of the mining companies.

Why council councils to control mining companies?

The only way to democratize mining is to build forms of participation and popular control that don’t exist. Today mining is carried out by representatives of mineral capital without the participation of the population. In fact, people do not participate in the research process, nor in the extraction, let alone in the extraction profits, they are extremely undemocratic. Where are the profits going? How should the extraction process be? These answers must be given by the councils of civil society, otherwise this democracy will be confined to mineral capital.

After Mariana, we saw a problem worsening, the communities’ economic dependence on mining companies. How can this local economy be diversified? What do you suggest

First, we need to transform the mineral model at the national level. The big question of addiction is how the mineral activity is structured. To overcome ore dependency, we need to have a large national project that strengthens national industry. This is the basic requirement.

From the point of view of the municipalities, mining is always the only alternative, and for this reason it would be essential and necessary that the entire dynamism of the city depends on the mining company. If this mining company goes out of business or goes into decline, that population will be lost and have no prospect of economic power.

The role of government should be to promote diversification. For example, if there is mining, there is always a lot of water and nature. We can strengthen tourism and the family farm that creates jobs and income. Another alternative is to strengthen the cooperative of workers who can mine, but not this criminal practice of mining companies.

