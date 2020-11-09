Against the war: the autobiography of Benjamin Ferencz

Nuremberg (dpa) – Benjamin Ferencz has three important pieces of advice that he likes to give to young people along with: “Number one: never give up! Number two: never give up! And number three: never give up! “He says this in an interview with the German news agency. As he says this, the sun shines on his desk in his Florida home. Ferencz laughs and gently greets the camera.

“Those who cry inside should laugh better outside,” the centenarian often says when asked why his mood is so good after everything he has lived, after everything he has seen. “There is no point in drowning in a lake of tears.”

This quote is in the preface to his autobiography, which will appear in German on Monday 9 November, the anniversary of the Nazi pogroms against Jewish citizens, considered the beginning of the cruel persecution of Jews. In this country, Ferencz’s book is titled “Always Tell Your Truth”. Subtitle: «What 100 years of life taught me».

Ferencz lived closely the darkest chapter of German and European history and made a decisive contribution to making it brighter again on the historical horizon.

And he made history himself. He was not even 30 when he tried Nazi war criminals in Nuremberg. He was the chief prosecutor in one of the twelve so-called follow-up trials that followed the trial of leading war criminals such as Hermann Göring and Rudolf Hess from 1946 to 1949. He accused 24 SS men in the lead of crimes against humanity and war crimes, among other things. Among them are the four SS Einsatzgruppen commanders, who killed defenseless women, men and children practically every day in the conquered areas to the east. At the time, trial watchers speak of the largest murder trial in history.

“Without him there would have been no trial,” said political scientist Sophia Brostean-Kaiser of the Memorium Nuremberg Trials for Ben Ferencz’s 100th birthday in March this year. Ferencz is the last surviving witness to the trials.

He sees the International Criminal Court in The Hague, for which Ferencz has fought for years and which he calls his “child”, as the direct successor to these trials, and which (again) US President Donald Trump will sanction the court this year announced, horrified: “The American president says he wants to destroy the court this year. He didn’t say it literally, but announced sanctions against the court, its members, the president, the chief prosecutor and the staff, ”he said in an interview with dpa. A court is the only way to permanently prevent war: “If there is no court to resolve a dispute, then there is nothing but violence.”

Before Ferencz went down in history as a prosecutor, he was an American soldier in the liberation of several concentration camps and denounced horrific Nazi crimes. “The Nazis have given instructions to shoot through the baby of a mother who is holding a baby because that way you can kill them both at the same time. These are horror stories, but they are true and we must face them so that they don’t happen again, “he tells the dpa.” I feel like I’m speaking for the victims, for murdered men, women and children. Small children whose heads are crashed into the trees. “

Ferencz, the son of poor immigrants and, thanks to a scholarship, a graduate of Harvard, was part of a US Army unit that pursued German war crimes – and made a sensational discovery: in the bombed Berlin, he and his team of investigators found several files with detailed secret reports from the SS on all Jews, Roma, Communists and prisoners of war killed in the Soviet Union.

“The reports chronologically listed how many civilians had killed these subunits in the context of Hitler’s” all-out war “, writes Ferencz in his book. “When I got to one million, I stopped adding numbers.”

What he has to say is particularly important to a German audience, Ferencz points out: “I have seen that decent people can become mass murderers. War can do it. War destroys all forms of morality and yet has been glorified for centuries. I’ve spent my life overturning that view and making sure that whatever has been glorified is seen as the horrible crime it is. “

He has fought for this all his life – even with his wife Gertrude, to whom he dedicated the book and died last September – “after seventy-four years of happy marriage and loving coexistence without quarrels,” he writes.

Ferencz invites people younger than him to do the same: «We must protect the right of all people in every single country to live in peace and dignity. This is my goal. If you too have this goal: do everything possible to achieve it “.

Benjamin Ferencz: “Always tell your truth”, Heyne Verlag Munich. 2020, 160 pages, ISBN: 978-3-453-21808-6