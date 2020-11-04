Agriculture Pheromones Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026|| Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

To prepare Agriculture Pheromones market research report, certain steps are to be followed for collecting, recording and analysing market data. All statistical and numerical data is interpreted in the report with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The major areas covered in the business report include Agriculture Pheromones market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The finest Agriculture Pheromones market research report is the one which is pertinent, unique, and creditable and also makes use of proven tools and techniques to formulate complex market insights into simpler version.

Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are International Pheromone Systems Ltd, Novagrica, ATGC Biotech Pvt. Ltd., Pacific Biocontrol Corporationc, Bioline AgroSciences Ltd., Pherobank B.V., Certis Europe B.V., Sedq Healthy Crops s.l., Biobest Group NV, Koppert Biological Systems, Russell IPM Ltd, The Wonderful Company LLC., Trécé, Inc., ISCA., Bedoukian Research, Inc., Laboratorio Agrochem, S.L., Sumitomo Corporation, BASF SE, ISAGRO, ShinEtsu

Agricultural pheromones market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 14.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027and expected to reach USD 6,315.44 million by 2027. Increasing preference of new flavoured products and development of various meat based flavoured have augmented the growth of agricultural pheromones market.

The countries covered in the Agriculture Pheromones market report are the ., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, U.S, France, U.K , , Netherlands, Rest of Europe in Europe, South Korea , Japan, India, South Korea, China Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), South Africa, Egypt, U.A.E, Israel, Rest of Saudi Arabia as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Global Agricultural Pheromones Market Scope and Market Size

Agricultural pheromones market is segmented into type, product type, nature, mode of application, species, crop type, function and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into sex pheromones, aggregation pheromones, repellent pheromones and others. In 2020, sex pheromones segment is dominating the market as sex pheromones are mostly preferred to attract the insects and helps in mass trapping while the changing the mechanism of natural sex hormones.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pest control, pest control device and accessories. In 2020, pest control segment is dominating the market as majority of the pheromones are used in form of pest control to protect the crops from damage and from harmful insecticides.

On the basis of nature, the market is segmented organic and inorganic. In 2020, inorganic segment is dominating the market as most of the pheromones semi chemicals are manufactured synthetically. The reverse mechanisms are incorporated with the help of chemicals which leading their growth. However, organic segment is growing with the highest CAGR as major manufacturers focusing towards the development of organic based pheromones due to the growing utilization of clean labelled products.

On the basis of mode of application, the market is segmented into dispensers, traps and spray and others. In 2020, dispensers segment is dominating the market as these are used to protect the crops from further damage.

On the basis of species, the market is segmented into butterflies, beetles & bugs, moths, armyworms and others. In 2020, moths segment is dominating the market as majority of the moths are responsible for the damaging the fruit plants and various cereal crops especially in Europe and North America, hence the pheromones are mostly preferred for mass trapping of bugs and moths.

On the basis of crop type, the market is segmented into fruits & nuts, vegetable, flower, tea plants and others. In 2020, fruits & nuts is dominating the market as insecticides such as moths, bugs and warms are mostly responsible for the damaging the fruits and nuts including apple, almonds, cashew and other walnuts.

On the basis of function, the market is segmented into detection and monitoring, mass trapping and matting disruption. In 2020, mating disruption segment is dominating the market as most of the moths and insecticides are handled by changing their hormonal mechanism using sex hormones.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct and indirect. In 2020, direct segment is dominating the market as majority of the pheromones are mostly distributed by the manufacturers to major crop land holders directly.

Table of Contents

Overview and Scope

1.1.Research goal & scope

1.2.Research assumptions

1.3.Research Methodology

1.3.1.Primary data sources

1.3.2.Secondary data sources

1.4.Key take-away

1.5.Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Agriculture Pheromones Market Definition

2.2. Agriculture Pheromones Market Segmentation Agriculture Pheromones Market Insights

3.1.Agriculture Pheromones – Industry snapshot

3.2.Agriculture Pheromones – Ecosystem analysis

3.3.Agriculture Pheromones Market Dynamics

3.3.1.Agriculture Pheromones – Market Forces

3.3.1.1.Agriculture Pheromones Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.2.Agriculture Pheromones Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.3.1.3.Agriculture Pheromones Market Opportunity Analysis

3.4.Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1.Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2.Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3.Threat of substitute

3.4.4.Threat of new entrant

3.4.5.Degree of competition

3.5.Agriculture Pheromones Market PEST Analysis, 2016

3.6.Agriculture Pheromones Market Value Chain Analysis

3.7.Agriculture Pheromones Industry Trends

3.8.Competitive Ranking Analysis Agriculture Pheromones Market Size and Forecast by Type, 2018-2026

4.1.Key Findings

4.2.Remote Agriculture Pheromones

4.3.Mobile Agriculture Pheromones .Agriculture Pheromones Market Size and Forecast by Offering, 2018-2026

5.1.Key Findings

5.2.Hardware

5.3.Software

5.4.Services .Agriculture Pheromones Market Size and Forecast by Application, 2018-2026

