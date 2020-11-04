Agriculture Robots Market Size – Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Key Players and Regional Forecast 2026

The latest report on ‘ Agriculture Robots Market’ Added by Market Study Report, LLC, provides a concise analysis of the industry size, revenue forecast and regional spectrum of this business. The report further illustrates the major challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by key players who are a part of the dynamic competitive spectrum of this industry.

The global agriculture robots market size was valued at $2,151.61 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $6,255.49 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 16.47% from 2020 to 2026. The report offers a breakdown of market shares by product, including Milking Robots, Harvesting & Picking Robots, Planting Robots, Weeding Robots, Driverless Tractors. Based on end-user, the market for agriculture robots is segmented into Livestock, Fruits and Vegetables, Field Crops. By application, the agriculture robots market is classified into Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming. On the basis of region, the agriculture robots industry is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and MEA (the Middle East, and Africa).

By Product:

– Milking Robots

– Harvesting & Picking Robots

– Planting Robots

– Weeding Robots

– Driverless Tractors

By End-user:

– Livestock

– Fruits and Vegetables

– Field Crops

By Application:

– Indoor Farming

– Outdoor Farming

By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional & country level from 2020 to 2026.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the agriculture robots market. Some of the leading players profiled in the report include:

– Abundant Robotics Inc.

– AGCO Corporation

– Autonomous Tractor Corporation

– BouMatic LLC

– CLAAS Group

– Clearpath Robotics, Inc.

– CNH Industrial N.V.

– Dairymaster

– Deere & Company

– DeLaval Corporate

– ecoRobotix SA

– Fullwood Ltd.

– GEA Group AG

– GUSS Automation, LLC

– Harvest Croo, LLC

– Iron Ox

– Kubota Corporation

– Lely Holding S.A.R.L.

– Naio Technologies SAS

– Robotics Plus Ltd

*list is not exhaustive, request free sample to get a complete list of companies

The base year of the study is 2019, and forecasts run up to 2026.

Research Objective

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global agriculture robots market.

– To classify and forecast global agriculture robots market based on product, end-user, application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global agriculture robots market.

– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in global agriculture robots market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global agriculture robots market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global agriculture robots market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of agriculture robots

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to agriculture robots

