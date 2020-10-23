Agrochemicals Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Agrochemicals Market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

The consumer tastes are transient and preference for different types of food has led to increased food consumption and crop cultivation. This trend is all about different strata inhabited by economic, social, environmental and technological factors. An increase in disposable incomes, lasting urbanization specifically amongst middle income families and rapid globalization has spurred the increasing consumption of agricultural products and agrochemicals.

Agrochemicals are used in the agricultural farm for protecting crops and related applications. There exists a surplus demand for agricultural products. They protect crops from pest attacks and helps prevent farmers from running an insurmountable loss. The modes of agrochemicals which are pesticides, insecticides and fertilizers are heavily used in this context. Growing demand for pesticides and consumption of agrochemicals in liquid form are leading factors to growth of market.

The global agrochemicals market size is expected to reach USD 300.16 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period, according to a new report by The marker research report. The report “Agrochemicals Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis Report [By Product (Fertilizers, Crop Protection Chemicals, Plant Growth Regulators); By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables); By Region]: Market size & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides a comprehensive analysis of present market insights and future market trends.

Government policy supporting copious production of agricultural products has been pushing industry growth resolutely. Developing countries are observant to higher output in agrochemical industry where government has strongly favored the industry. India has been benefitted by the policy supports to keep pace with markets as world’s most competitive agricultural produce nation. The supportive policies include National mission on food processing, development of seeds backed by 100% FDI under automatic route and promotional rationalization of tariffs. These policy aids have added impetus to growth.

The fertilizer segment is anticipated to display higher growth during forecast period. An increasing demand for a richer yield in a decreasing cultivable land, higher crop production and a keenness to keep fertility of soil intact drives growth.

The life style change that has changed distinct eating habits has seen strong growth in boosting demand for fertilizers and pesticides. Fertilizers and pesticides are agricultural components that derive a better crop yield, soil fertility and improved production cycles. Hence agricultural growth and agrochemical growth go hand in hand and robust growth is predicted for both.

China and India are strong exporters of agrochemicals to Latin America and other regions which are keen factors for growth in China and India agrochemicals market.

Technological Advancements have significantly impacted the industry growth. Advances in the pesticide formations have come off the shelves fast because of eco-friendly pest management practices that are the result of technical and material developments. A strict regulatory framework cuts down growth for all agrochemicals that are not environment friendly and may cause environment degradation.

Asia Pacific is the most thriving market for agricultural industry and agrochemicals as the region contains two of the most populous countries, China and India. Consumer spending is naturally quite high here. North America and Europe also drive growth during forecast period. The United States, Germany, France, China, India and Japan are among the most outstanding countries for agrochemicals market.

The global agrochemicals market is very competitive and consists of several integrated major players from raw material to distribution stages in the broad value chain.The total cultivable land has been downsizing and total crop area in 2010 which was 1.8 billion hectare has reduced to 1.3 billion hectare in 2017.

The global agrochemicals market is highly fragmented with key industrial players holding on to no less than single digit market shares. It is surmised that key players collectively hold between 15%-20% market share.

Acquisition’s and key collaborations are strategies that push market closer to sustainable high growth. For instance, Bayer AG completed the buy-out of U.S. based biological crop protection and chemical product manufacturing company Monsanto. The key industrial players include BASF, Bayer Crop Science, Dow Agrosciences, LIC, Agrium, Syngenta AG and Monsanto Company.

According to The marker research report, the overall agrochemicals market is segmented by products, applications and regions:

Agrochemicals Product Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Pesticides

Organophosphates

Bio-Pesticides

Others

Fertilizers

Nitrogenous

Phosphatic

Others

Agrochemicals Application Outlook (Revenue USD Millions 2015-2026)

Crop-Based

Non-Crop Based

