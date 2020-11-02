AHRESP’s “Emergency Scheme”. These 10 Measures Can Prevent Business And Workplace Destruction – Executive Digest

All the rules of a hygienic nature have exacerbated the fragile conditions of the activities of catering, drinks and tourist accommodation (HORECA channel). “It is therefore imperative to support measures that go beyond the measures implemented by the government,” emphasized AHRESP – the Association for Hospitality, Catering and the like in Portugal in a statement published on Monday.

The latest AHRESP monthly survey results for October confirm the urgency for specific assistance, as 43% of food and beverage companies and 19% of tourist accommodations expect they will head towards bankruptcy.

Another worrying data is the redundancies in these sectors, as mentioned earlier: 45% of catering companies and 25% of tourist accommodation had redundancies after the state of emergency was declared.

In the face of this devastating scenario, AHRESP is defending the need to implement an emergency program consisting of 10 basic measures for business sustainability and the maintenance of restaurants and beverages, as well as jobs in tourist accommodation.

Given the impact of this crisis on food, drink and tourist accommodation, the association is now looking forward to the proposals that have now been put forward regarding these activities, which are known to be hardest hit by the pandemic, in order to gain adequate acceptance receive. by the government.

Emergency program (10 basic measures):

Temporary application of the reduced VAT rate to food and beverage services The temporary reduction in the VAT rate will only require an expenditure of 90 million euros by the state, but it will allow a universal strengthening of the state treasury, which will prevent the closure of 10,000 businesses and the destruction of 46,000 jobs . Micro, Small and Medium Business Non-Refundable Incentive Assignment of a non-refundable incentive equal to 50% of the billing interruption recorded in each month and valid until December 31, 2021. Employment protection Extension of the simplified dismissal until December 31, 2021 with the involvement of the managing partners; Corporate TSU exemption until December 31, 2021. Consumer Promotion Campaign Run a consumer promotion campaign with direct and immediate discounts similar to the one run in the UK. Specific nightlife support Allocation of a non-refundable incentive equal to 80% of half of the sales reported on the electronic invoice in 2019; 90% social security assistance with simplified dismissal; Refundable financing with no interest on payment to suppliers. Tax and contribution arrears Introduction of new tax and contribution arrears, in particular on VAT, IRC, IRS and all taxes and duties due by September 30, 2021. Settlement of Municipal Support Exemption from municipal rents and fees; Support for the dynamization of esplanades; Uniform rules on opening times. Suspension of the application of national and Community legal initiatives Suspension of the application of legal initiatives that increase costs for companies by December 31, 2021 Regulatory framework for each pandemic state Clarification of the measures applicable to each pandemic state to avoid different interpretations by operators and difficulties in standardizing the criteria to avoid during inspections and inspection measures by the various public bodies.