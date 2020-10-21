AI Chipsets Market is Booming Worldwide According to a New Research Report

The AI chipsets market growth is ascribed to massive growth of e-commerce as well as social media platforms. The increasing use of social media and ecommerce platforms has further led to strong growth in data volume, which is creating the demand for processors with high-speed, thereby accelerating the need for Artificial Intelligence chipsets throughout the projected time period. Additionally, the development of smarter robots, including control of connected devices and virtual assistants, is likely to boost the product demand in Artificial Intelligence chipsets market.

The enterprises are also inclined more toward the ML and AI chipsets with the growing trend of smart homes. Citing an instance, LG, in May 2019 reportedly announced the development of its AI based chips for consumer electronics so as to enhance the user experience.

According to a report, the AI chipsets market is expected to surpass a valuation of $70 billion by 2026.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4267

The RPA (Robotic Process Automation) technology with Artificial Intelligence is witnessing wide adoption in IQ Bots, autonomous robots, and facial analysis system. The growing adoption of autonomous robots in different industry verticals is leveraging the demand for Artificial Intelligence chipsets utilizing RPA technology.

Citing an example, UVD Robots, in March 2020, developed robots fitted with strong shot wavelength UV-C light units. The robots would be utilized in hospitals across China to disinfect the room of patients and operation theaters from the coronavirus.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the AI Chipsets Market. They are as follows:

Advanced Micro Devices, Baidu Inc., Broadcom Limited, Google, IBM, Intel Corporation, MediaTek Inc., Micron Technology, Microsoft, NVIDIA Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Samsung Electronics, SK HYNIX INC., Softbank Group, Toshiba Corporation, Xilinx AI Chipsets start-ups: Adapteva Inc., AIBrain Inc, AImotive, BitMain Technologies Holding Company, Cambricon, Graphcore Ltd., Groq Inc., Gyrfalcon Technology Inc., Horizon Robotics, Huawei Service (Hong Kong) Co. Limited, Mythic Inc., ThinkForce

The FPGA product segment is likely to observe a growth rate of over 25% CAGR through 2020 to 2026 owing to its improved connectivity feature, low-power requirements, and high-performance. The product also provides custom parallelism and a high bandwidth memory with an Artificial Intelligence model.

Companies are investing in numerous FPGA innovations in order to provide improved features in the AI framework. Citing an example, Intel, in May 2018, announced to provide its FPGA based technology for Microsoft Azure ML Hardware Accelerated Models that deliver AI inferencing performance to customers.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4267

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. AI Chipset Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends in AI chipset market, by product

4.2. GPU

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.3. ASIC

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.4. FPGA

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

4.5. CPU

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 5. AI Chipset Market, By Technology

5.1. Key trends in AI chipset market, by technology

5.2. NLP

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3. RPA

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4. Computer vision

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.5. Network security

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. AI Chipset Market, By Processing Type

6.1. Key trends in AI chipset market, by processing type

6.2. Edge

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Cloud

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/artificial-intelligence-ai-chipsets-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com