AI in Manufacturing Market by Detail Study of Leading Companies, Segmentations, Growth, and CAGR

The AI in manufacturing market can prove crucial in refining production and associated operations across numerous business verticals. Regions comprising of mostly developed economies, such as North America and Europe, represent key proponents of AI, with vast investment pools into R&D as well as high labor costs which calls for a more automated production system. Europe in particular has some of the most automated industries in the world. According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), Germany is ranked third in the world in terms of automation, with 309 robot units deployed for every 10,000 employees. Sweden and Demark boast of a high degree of automation as well, with 223 and 211 units of industrial robots installed in the manufacturing segment per 10,000 workers.

In addition to these nations, other EU members have also adopted robots eagerly to take advantage of the long-term financial benefits they deliver, presenting tremendous growth opportunities for the AI in manufacturing market. Europe has witnessed the rise of many producers of hardware components that are compatible with AI technology, besides the augment of software providers and start-ups aiming to offer unique AI experiences. Reports indicate that the region has a constantly growing AI community, where U.K. supposedly has the largest AI ecosystem in the region with Germany, Spain and France close behind. Presence of world leading automakers, electronics product manufacturers, FMCG businesses and consumer goods producers in Europe provides key development and funding opportunities for emerging AI technology firms.

Rising pressure on businesses to sustain profitability and improve efficiency has thrusted the AI in manufacturing market into global recognition, with the need for better quality management, material movement, inspection and predictive maintenance. The growing use of IoT and other means of communication has also created a necessity for ensuring cybersecurity, further bringing AI into play. The advent of industry 4.0 has brought with it the integration of all types of technology-related changes into an organization, which has allowed the growth of AI in manufacturing industry to handle and manage these changes efficiently. Continuous advancements in technology have also led to the development of more complex and functional electronic components, requiring accurate programs and production automation to be implemented and monitored.

Machine learning, for instance, has the potential to assist floor managers in devising most cost-effective and efficient production, maintenance and quality control plans, underlining the importance of the AI in manufacturing market. It is widely known that robots have been deployed in almost every manufacturing industry to replace humans in hazardous and more time consuming operations. Using AI to help control these robots and report their progress would help save companies enormous amounts of time and money, realized by reduction in errors and idle time. The ability of AI-enabled robots to be suited for 24-hr production schedule will help improve the competitiveness of businesses and meet rising customer demand for key automobile, appliance and aircraft components.

Speaking further, U.K. itself holds more than 120 AI companies while Germany has just over 50, demonstrating their capability to become dominant forces in the Europe AI in manufacturing market. AI software and platforms are increasingly being designed to counter cyberthreats in this age of IIoT and connectivity, which will be major driving factor for AI in manufacturing market. In 2018, it was reported that nearly 48% of manufacturers in the U.K. had experienced cyber security incidents till date and half of them had even suffered business disruption or financial losses as a result. With most of an organization’s production and individual data stored on their business platforms, AI will certainly be indispensable for cybersecurity applications in the near future.

All in all, owing to the existence of numerous technology firms and surging investments in automation solutions, the AI in manufacturing market in Europe is anticipated to witness a 44% CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Key software and hardware providers based in Europe, such as Graphcore and SAP, as well as formation of technology partnerships with start-ups by American firms like Google, IBM and Microsoft in the region will define the competitive dynamics of the AI in manufacturing industry.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 5. AI in Manufacturing Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.2.2. Processor

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.2.2.2. Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

5.2.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.2.2.3. Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC)

5.2.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.2.2.4. Central Processing Unit (CPU)

5.2.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.2.2.5. Graphics Processing Unit (GPU)

5.2.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.2.3. Memory

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.3. Solutions

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.3.2. Software

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.3.3. AI platforms

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.3.4. Application Program Interface (API)

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

5.4.2. Managed services

5.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

5.4.3. Professtional services

5.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

Chapter 6. AI in Manufacturing Market, By Technology

6.1. Key trends, by technology

6.2. Machine learning

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

6.3. Computer vision

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

6.4. Context awareness

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

6.5. Natural Language Processing (NLP)

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

Chapter 7. AI in Manufacturing Market, By Application

7.1. Key trends, by application

7.2. Quality management

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

7.3. Predictive maintenance and machinery inspection

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

7.4. Material movement

7.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 — 2025

7.5. Production planning

7.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

7.6. Cybersecurity

7.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

7.7. Field services

7.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2025

