AI Ops Platform Market Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunity – CA Technologies , BMC Software, Inc. , Moogsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc., New Relic, Inc

According to the latest research, global demand for the AI Ops Platform Market is expected to reach USD 18.51 billion by 2025 from USD 1.76 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% in the forecast period

If you are involved in the AI Ops Platform industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented by By Component (Platforms And Services), Organization Size (Small And Mid-Size Companies And Large Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On Premises And Cloud), Application (Real-Time Analytics, Application Performance Management, Infrastructure Management, Network And Security Management), End User (Healthcare And Life Sciences, Retail And Consumer Goods, IT And Telecom, Government), Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)

Key Market Competitors: AI Ops Platform Market

The renowned players in Global AI Ops platform market Micro Focus , CA Technologies , BMC Software, Inc. , Moogsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc., New Relic, Inc., AppDynamics., Dynatrace LLC, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC, Sumo Logic, DeepMind Technologies Limited, iCarbonX, Next IT, Salesforce, ViSenze, AIBrain, ANKI., LogRhythm, Inc., TABLEAU SOFTWARE, Datadog, Cloudera, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. and many more.

In 2016, Synapse Wireless launched the SNAP 3, which is embedded application platform for IoT (Internet of Things) that is applicable in industrial segments.

Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview

