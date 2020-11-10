Air Defense System Market – Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

MarketStudyReport.com Adds New Report Air Defense System Market 2019 – 2026 research report providing information and data By Component, By System, By Range, By Application, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast spreading across 330 Pages with table and figures in it.

Air Defense System market is projected to exceed USD 35 billion by 2026. The growth of this market can be attributed to increasing geopolitical tension in Asia Pacific and rising defense budgets & cross-border conflicts. The major defense companies are focusing on R&D activities for providing more advanced defense systems. Increasing technological advancements, such as hyper sonics missiles, counter UAVs, and automatic fire control systems, are acting as some of the major drivers for the air defense system market.

Major companies in the market are focused on providing new-age technologies, which will help in managing traditional threats and rising digitalization, resulting in cyber-related threats. For instance, Elbit Systems received a four-year contract from Diehl Defense for USD 73 million to provide J-Music Directed Infrared Counter Measure (DIRCM) system that will be integrated into A400M aircraft for the German Air Force.

Some major findings of the air defense system market report include:

– Increasing investments in R&D activities by major defense system manufacturers and system integrators in North America and Europe are supporting the air defense system market growth

– The demand for advanced air defense system is increasing across the globe due to rising cross-border conflicts and territorial disputes

– India and China are focused on expanding their defense capabilities and investing heavily in the procurement of various defense platforms, supporting the air defense system market growth

– Major players operating in the air defense system market are Leonardo S.P.A., BAE Systems PLC, Rheinmetall AG, Thales Group, Kongsberg Gruppen, Raytheon Company, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, The Boeing Company, Aselsan A.S., and JSC Concern Vko “Almaz-Antey”

– Companies are focusing on strategic collaborations and long-term contracts with government agencies to gain a competitive edge over their rivals

– The increasing demand for counter UAVs and C-RAM system by the NATO countries is driving the air defense system market growth

Various treaties are acting as the major restraint for market growth. Design and manufacturing of the defense system & platform require significant budget and manpower, hindered by the rising regional conflicts and cross border tensions. Various governing bodies, such as the UN, NATO, EU, and UNESCO, formulate regulations to limit the regions from acquiring more defense systems after a fixed limit. For instance, the Key Arms Control Treaty encompassed major European and North American nations, limiting the development of various missile systems including nuclear weapons. In 2019, the U.S. announced its withdrawal from the treaty, which forced other nations to enhance their air defense systems.

The increasing defense budget and growing cross border conflicts between India, China, and Pakistan are some of the major drivers for the growth of the air defense system market. The rising defense budget is supporting the growth of industry players and weapon suppliers across the globe. For instance, in 2018, Boeing was awarded over 20 contracts in the defense sector with a total amount of USD 13.7 billion by the U.S. Some of the major industry players experienced significant upsurge in their revenues due to government contracts such as Almaz-Antey witnessed 17% increase in its weapon sales majorly from the sales of S-400 to India and China. In 2017, Thales Group?s weapon sales increased by 7%, followed by BAE Systems and Northrop with 3.3% and 2.4% respectively.

The demand for new technology and upgrading of the existing system are contributing to the growth of the air defense system market. The introduction of more efficient defense platforms and upcoming technologies including the integration of AI and drones along with the application of laser to destroy incoming projectiles is the major market accelerator. For instance, in 2018, Russia portrayed a concept of developing nuclear-powered cruise missile. The missile will demonstrate an infinite target range at a cruising speed with low altitude as it will be powered by a small nuclear reactor.

Companies are focusing on providing more advanced and tailored-made solutions & systems to the government agencies around the globe. The major industry players in the market are investing in R&D activities for the development of new technologies including hypersonic missiles and integration of AI & drones for defense applications. The average investment in R&D activities is more than 10% of the total revenue for the major defense companies. A limited client base with limited contract opportunities will make the market more competitive. For instance, BAE System?s last three-year R&D expenditure has been rising from USD 2.02 billion in 2016 to USD 2.18 billion in 2017 and USD 2.26 billion in 2018. The R&D expenditure of Raytheon substantially increased by 20% in 2018 compared to 2017.

Table of content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

1.1. Methodology

1.1.1. Initial data exploration

1.1.2. Statistical model and forecast

1.1.3. Industry insights and validation

1.1.4. Scope

1.1.5. Definitions

1.1.6. Methodology & forecast parameters

1.2. Data Sources

1.2.1. Secondary

1.2.2. Primary

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Air Defense System industry 360 degree synopsis, 2015 – 2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Regional trends

2.1.3. Component trends

2.1.4. System trends

2.1.5. Range trends

2.1.6. Application trends

Chapter 3. Air Defense System Industry Insights

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Industry segmentation

3.3. Industry landscape, 2015 – 2026

3.4. Market evolution

3.5. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.6. Technology & innovation landscape

3.6.1. Multilocation Radar Technologies

3.6.2. High Powered Lasers

3.6.3. Enhanced Aerial Jammers

3.6.4. Mobile Air Defense Integrated System

3.6.5. Space Control through Micro Satellites

3.6.6. “Bodluv”-Bodengestützte-Luft-Verteidigung

3.7. Regulatory landscape

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. Asia Pacific

3.7.4. Latin America

3.7.5. Middle East and Africa

3.8. Industry impact forces

3.8.1. Growth drivers

3.8.1.1. Change in investment trends of government

