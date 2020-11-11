Air Defense System Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2025

Selbyville, Delaware According to the research report titled ‘APAC Digital Education Market Analysis, 2020’, available with Market Study Report LLC, APAC digital education market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 16.2% during 2020-2025.

Rapid digitalization in the education sector of several developing nations such as China, Australia, and South Korea, coupled with increasing government scheme and initiatives aimed towards promoting digital education are fueling the growth of APAC digital education market.

Citing an instance, Australian Trade and Investment Commission recently partnered with FutureLearn.com, a social learning medium, to offer free online courses and assist students in meeting the academic standards. Whereas, the PM eVIDYA program, launched by Union Finance Minister of India, provides multi-mode access to digital education and allows 100 universities to conduct online courses. The program comprises ‘Diksha’ platform, along with QR coded energized textbooks (ETBs) for students from all grades. Such innovations in the education sector will continue to foster the industry growth in the forthcoming years.

Elaborating on the language type, APAC digital education market has been bifurcated into German, Spanish, Mandarin, English, and others. The English language segment held significant market share in 2019, owing to multiple acquisitions and partnerships among industry players and rising adoption of innovative teaching technologies. Besides, robust digitalization in education sector is accelerating English language learning in nations like India, South Korea, and China where English is not the first language.

Speaking of course type, APAC digital education market is categorized into instructor based and self-learning. Based on deployment type, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud-based. While considering the of type of business, the industry is segmented into business to business and business to customer. Moving on to the end user spectrum, the market is split into non-academic and academic. Lastly, the country-level fragmentation of the industry includes China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and others.

Major players in APAC digital education market are Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., 3P Learning Ltd., Tal Education Group, edX, XuetangX, Linkstreet Learning Pvt. Ltd., Edureka (Brain4ce Education Solutions Pvt. Ltd.), Intellipaat, and Jigsaw Academy Education Pvt Ltd.

