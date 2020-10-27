Air Duct Market Inclinations And Development Status Highlighted During Forecast Period To 2025

Based on new research report, the global air duct market is projected to surpass a valuation of more than $5.5 billion by 2025.

The global air duct market is slated to register a tremendous amount of growth over the coming time period owing to increasing consumer concerns regarding energy conservation and rising investments towards infrastructure developments.

These increasing infrastructure investments are further expected to be supported by the increasing adoption of novel green building initiatives to drive industry expansion over the forthcoming timeframe. Green building codes essentially focus on fostering positive environmental in terms of energy conservation.

According to the Green Building Alliance, ventilation and air sealing are one of the most integral aspects of any green building design. While air sealing is essential to eliminate or reduce air infiltration in a building, to make it more efficient, equipping the building with a high quality ventilation is equally important to ensure that the indoor environment is comfortable and healthy for its occupants. This important position held by ventilation in green building codes is expected to augment the global air duct market share in coming years.

Below is a brief overview of some prominent trends that are supporting air duct market growth:

Increasing adoption of HVAC systems in residential & commercial buildings

Apart from facilitating a comfortable and healthy indoor environment, as discussed above, air ducts also offer a higher level of performance and exceptional energy efficiency, which enables contract builders and government bodies to adopt HVAC systems and improve their building’s efficiency by optimizing energy consumption.

Rising construction activities in APAC and MEA

The rapidly growing construction activities across countries in Asia Pacific as well as Middle East & Africa are likely to positively drive the air duct market growth in the region. These construction activities, when combined with the rising awareness regarding green building practices among consumers, is further expected to impel the industry size outlook over the coming time period.

Presently, the Middle East is witnessing a radical shift towards the construction sector, from its high-priority oil & gas sector. This trend has created a number of remunerative growth opportunities for the air duct industry in the region, especially given the harsh, high-heat outdoor environment experienced in the region. Additionally, upcoming global events such as the Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar are likely to create significant product demand in the region.

Growing demand for rectangular air ducts

While round shaped air ducts witness a higher demand in today’s business landscape, the rectangular shape air ducts are gradually building up a prominent market position throughout the global industry. This rising prominence can be attributed to the fact that rectangular air ducts are easy to install and transport.

These air ducts are also widely used to create the main trunks of HVAC systems, primarily because they offer a flat surface for different branches to connect to the system easily. Moreover, for larger duct areas, rectangular air ducts are considered a much more viable option due to their ability to be assembled with ease as compared to the round fittings.

Shifting preference towards fiberglass air ducts

Fiberglass air ducts are increasingly gaining prominence through the industry owing to the material’s favorable characteristics. Fiberglass air ducts boast of an ability to distribute air more efficiently, offer acoustic control, temperature control, energy conservation, and condensation control. Based on these characteristics, the segment is expected to represent for more than 20% of the overall market volume share by the end of the analysis period.

Owing to the high level of sound dampening they offer, demand for fiberglass based air ducts is more higher in commercial buildings such as offices, and theaters. The material also requires periodic maintenance to keep it from deteriorating, which is likely to further impel segment expansion.

Overall, considering the aforementioned trends, incorporation of air ducts in ongoing green construction activities is likely to drive tremendous growth into the global air duct market over the forthcoming timeframe.

