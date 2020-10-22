Air Humidifier Market Size to Witness Huge Growth by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the newly Added research report at Market Study Report titled “2020-2026 Global Air Humidifier Report” provides data, information, brief analysis, company profiles, statistics for past years and forecasts for next few years.

Global air humidifier market is driven by changing weather conditions across the globe and increasing product adoption in industrial and residential sectors. Air humidifiers release steam or water vapor to increase the moisture content in air. These devices are generally used to prevent dryness that may lead to irritation in most body parts. Moreover, air humidifiers act as natural moisturizing agent, thus, aid in resolving several health issues such as dry skin, dry throat, irritated vocal cords, bloody noses, dry cough, headache or sinus congestion, and nose irritation.

Furthermore, air humidifiers also improve sleep for infants, children, and adults, reduce allergy and asthma symptoms, and lessen dry air irritants. These devices help in maintaining the health of scalp and hair, further encouraging the product adoption.

Based on product spectrum, portable air humidifier segment is categorized into cool mist, ultrasonic, and warm mist. Among these, cool mist segment is expected to see significant gains over the estimated timeframe, owing to high product demand in warm and dry areas for cool mist dispersion.

Whole house air humidifiers include fan-powered, steam, and by-pass, wherein fan-powered segment is slated to see modest gains in the forthcoming years. The product offers enhanced capacity and increased water evaporation rate.

Considering the regional outlook, global air humidifier market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Latin America. Latin America air humidifier market is expected to showcase robust growth throughout the forecast duration, owing to rapid growth of commercial and industrial sectors in Brazil and Mexico. On the other hand, Middle East & Africa air humidifier market is driven by increasing construction of luxury and smart homes in UAE.

Major players in air humidifier market are Boneco AG, Armstrong International, Inc., Condair Group, Crane USA, Inc., DriSteem Corporation, Carel Industries S.p.A., Heaven Fresh, Guardian Technologies, LLC, Honeywell International Inc., LG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and National Environmental Products Ltd. among others.

