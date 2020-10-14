Air Spring Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025 | Continental, ThyssenKrupp, Wabco Holding
The Latest Released Air Spring market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
Continental AG (Germany),ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany),Wabco Holding Inc. (Belgium),Hendrickson International Corporation (United States),Dunlop Systems and Components (United Kingdom),Hitachi Ltd. (Japan),Firestone Industrial Products Company, LLC. (United States),ACCUAIR SUSPENSION (United States),Mando Corp. (South Korea),BWI Group. (China),Vibracoustic (Germany),Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd (India),VB-Airsuspension (Netherland),Arnott Inc. (United States)
What is Air Spring Market?
Air springs are the spring which is made up of rubber bags filled with air and these springs work as the suspension in heavy duty vehicle and are way better than conventional suspension systems which were leaf of coil suspension as they were costly, heavy weight, less in comfort view and many more.
Air Springs are being chosen for suspension of heavy weight carrying vehicle like tucks, trolley, containers and others. Extensive elastic range of air spring are being noticed by manufacturers and users as air inside the bags can be filled or removed with the adjustable knob according to the user need.
Advancement in technology of suspension system with design optimization of air spring and demand of customization is thriving the Global Air spring Market promisingly towards the growth.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Convoluted Bellows, Rolling Lobe Bellows, Sleeve Bellows), Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket), Technology (Non-Electronically Operated, Electronically Operated), Vehicle (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV), Coaches & Buses, Heavy Trucks)
Market Influencing Trends:
Emphasizing On Switchable Air Springs
Development of Electronically Controlled Air Suspension Systems
Growth Drivers
Rising Demand for Enhanced Air Suspension Modules for the Safety of the Passenger and Vehicles
Increasing Demand of Air Suspension System to Reduce Vibration, Harshness, and Noise In Automotive
Restraints that are major highlights:
Slow Response and Inability to Response to Changing Road Conditions
Heavy and Complicated In Nature As It Requires Network of Air Hoses Junction Regulators and Control Valves for Its Proper Functioning
Opportunities
Increasing Demand of Air Springs for Performance Trucks and Luxurious Buses
Rising Sales of Automotive From Emerging Economies
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
