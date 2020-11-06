Air Traffic Management Market by Emerging Trends and Regional Forecast to 2025

The air traffic control segment in the air traffic management market held the largest market share in 2018 and is anticipated to dominate the market share over the forecast timeline due to the demand for more advanced communication and navigation system. Air traffic control is the most important system of the air traffic management system. All information collected from different systems is analyzed by air traffic control and then send to different end-users. The demand for digital tower and more advanced air traffic control systems is fueling market growth. For instance, in January 2019, NATS installed AI-powered digital control tower at the Heathrow Airport. The major focus of this control tower is to reduce flight delays.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3297

Air Traffic Management market is projected to surpass USD 10 billion by 2025. The growth is attributed to the rise in passenger traffic and improvement in the global economy, which will augment air traffic management market growth. The increasing focus on technological advancements including the use of AI and digitalization in air traffic management is acting as one of the major drivers of market growth.

Prominent industry participants including Raytheon, Harris Corporation, Thales Group, and Saab AB are providing new advanced air traffic management systems to major airports across the globe. For instance, in March 2019, Indra equipped HAL Airport Bangalore (India) with advanced air traffic control technology to strengthen its air operation safety and efficiency. The company will provide the latest en-route, approach and tower control position to increase air traffic management efficiency. The company has also deployed radar systems that cover over 80% of the Indian airspace.

The increasing demand for regional connectivity from developing countries such as India and China is driving the air traffic management market. The government is now focusing on developing tier 2 and 3 airports for regional connectivity to increase revenue from tourism and trade. The regions, such as Australia, are focusing on single sky concept and are implementing new advanced air traffic management systems to accommodate expansion. For instance, Frequentis delivered end-to-end Internet Protocol (IP) voice communication and airfield management system across Australia as a part of the OneSKY program for civil and military air traffic management applications.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3297

The increasing demand for more advanced communication, navigation, and surveillance hardware is driving industry players to upgrade their product offerings. The hardware segment holds the largest share in 2018 and is expected to lead the component market over the forecast period. For instance, in May 2019, Harris Corporation deployed its Aeronautical Mobile Airport Communication System (AeroMACS) to manage the operational ATM information across the U.S. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required a secure communication system for maintaining information flow through airports. The new system will help the FAA with a better communication flow and there would be no information loss due to the bandwidth issue. The new system will help in reducing the cost of infrastructure and hardware as compared to the conventional communication system.

The North America region held the largest market share of 29% in 2018. The presence of major players and major upgrading programs for the existing airport is propelling the air traffic management market in the region. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. will have over six airports that will complete its upgrading including Boston, Denver, Texas, Chicago, Louisiana, and Tennessee. The Asia Pacific air traffic management market is projected to have a strong growth during the forecast period with the growing passenger traffic and cargo movement. As per the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest and fastest-growing region in the world in terms of air traffic. Moreover, according to the forecast by IATA, India and China contribute to around 45% of the total air passengers over the coming two decades.

The prominent air traffic management providers, such as Saab AB, Indra Sistemas, Raytheon, Thales Group, Harris Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., and Frequentis Group, are strategically collaborating & partnering with government bodies and navigation service providers to enhance air traffic management for end-users and hold a significant market share in the competitive air traffic management market.

Browse complete table of content (TOC) of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/air-traffic-management-market

For instance, in June 2018, Saab provided integrated ATC suite to Comodoro Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport in Santiago, Chile. Under this contract, the company will provide fully integrated tower working positions along with ground display system, general information display, and electronic flight strips. In May 2018, the company received a contract from Air Services Australia to install Aerobahn in Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney. Aerobahn is a collaborative decision-making platform and will help airports to improve operating efficiency.