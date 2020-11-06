Aircraft Evacuation Market by Segments, Revenue and Top Manufacturers Analysis to 2025

Proliferating military expenditure and tourism growth across the globe are positively escalating the aircraft evacuation market expansion till 2025. Moreover, aircraft manufacturers across the region are entering into strategic agreements for developing newer fighter jets. For instance, in April 2018, Airbus and Dassault Aviation entered into a strategic agreement to jointly develop and manufacture next-generation European combat fighter jet, thereby providing a positive outlook for the industry expansion.

Development of airport infrastructure along with introduction of low-cost carriers are providing a positive outlook for industry expansion. Further, ongoing technological advancements such as water activated sea light, automatic inflation systems, and fitted spray hoods are some of the major factors expanding the aircraft evacuation market growth till 2025.

Increasing demand for regional connectivity and establishment of new airports in emerging economies are the major drivers propelling the aircraft evacuation market share over the forecast period. Increasing aircraft backlogs from major aircraft manufacturers including Boeing and Airbus are providing a positive outlook for the industry expansion. For instance, in 2018, Airbus announced an order backlog of 7,577 aircrafts.

Increasing air traffic across the globe coupled with increasing requirement for air passenger safety are among the major factors driving the aircraft evacuation market growth over the forecast timeframe. For instance, according to the World Bank, the total number of passengers travelling through airplanes increased by over 7.0% in 2017 compared to 2016.

Proliferating upgradation of existing aircrafts and development of next-generation light weight aircrafts are positively influencing the aircraft evacuation market growth till 2025. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in association with several researchers are focused on the development of advanced aircrafts including improved aircraft safety equipment, innovative aircraft material, and enhanced propulsion technologies, thereby improving aerodynamics and safety considerably.

Industry participants are engaged in offering innovative production solutions. For instance, Martin Baker utilizes the innovative DMG Mori Technology for producing the aircraft ejector seats, that improved the overall system efficiency significantly. Additionally, joint ventures and partnerships are among the major factors driving the market share. For instance, in January 2016, Safran entered into a strategic collaboration with Rafale to develop innovative ejection seats for combat jets, thereby contributing positively towards the aircraft evacuation market place proliferation till 2025.

Escape slides accounted for a significant share owing to the advancements including incorporation of next-generation white led lights for providing maximum visibility during night usage. Moreover, incorporation of advanced fabric including advanced radiant heat resistant technologies for improving the system operation is expanding the segment share.

Fixed wing holds a major revenue share in the aircraft evacuation market place owing to proliferating fixed wing fleet size due to its diversified applications in commercial, regional, and military aircraft. For instance, according to the Boeing, the total fixed wing fleet size accounted for 24,400 units in 2017 and is expected to increase by over 48,500 in 2037. Reduced overall manufacturing cost, lower weight, and fully interlocked system are some of the major technological advancements, that are positively influencing the market expansion till 2025.

OEM accounted for a significant volume share owing to rising aircraft demand across the globe. Expanding tourism sector along with proliferation of low-cost carriers are positively influencing the aircraft evacuation market share over the forecast timeframe. Rising concerns regarding aircraft safety are enabling industry participants to continuously invest in R&D for developing advanced evacuation systems. For instance, in 2018, Lufthansa Technik and EAM Worldwide collaborated to manufacture advanced escape slides with certification from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Asia Pacific will witness a significant growth rate in the aircraft evacuation market place over the forecast timeframe. This is attributed to the increasing air travel coupled with investments in aviation industry across the region. International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates that the region will have around 3.5 billion passengers by 2036.

Prominent participants in the aircraft evacuation market share include Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd, EAM Worldwide, Zodiac Aerospace, Survitec Group Limited, Dart Aerospace, Survival Equipment Services, NPP Zvezda, Switlik, and Trelleborg. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are among the major strategies adopted by industry players to expand their market share. For instance, in November 2018, Safran announced the acquisition of Zodiac Aerospace to expand its aircraft equipment activities. This enabled company to enhance its product portfolio and contribute significantly towards revenue generation.