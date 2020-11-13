Aircraft Evacuation Market Study by Growth Insights and Future Scope to 2025

As per a report by the European Transport Safety Council, more than 90% of the commercial airplane accidents are technically survivable. Pertaining to same, stringent government regulations toward implementing advanced safety systems while emergency landing. A report claims that, the aircraft evacuation market is expected to become a billion-dollar business by 2025.

It is prudent to mention that besides ejection seats, escape slides segment is also to set to propel the product landscape of aircraft evacuation market. Technological advancements in slide materials, operation techniques, and durability have significantly enhanced the product demand in the recent years. In order to cater to the rising demand of advanced evacuation systems, several airline & carrier companies are deploying or replacing old structures with new systems for enhanced safety features. With the rising demand for air carriers across the globe, OEMs are turning out as lucrative growth avenues depicting phenomenal commercialization trends for aircraft evacuation industry expansion. The segment growth is attributable to its ability to provide replacement, maintenance, and technical services for aircraft systems.

The report further claims that in terms of the product landscape, ejection seat is anticipated to witness remarkable investment trends over the coming years. Ejection seats are witnessing robust demand from the military and defense forces. Strict safety standards and inspection systems have provided a positive outlook for the product demand. An instance bearing testimony to the same is of the U.S. Air force’s contract with the leading aircraft evacuation industry players Martin Baker and United Technologies Aerospace Systems for the development and production of evacuation ejection seats.

With augmented safety protocols in the aviation industry and rising technological advancements, aircraft evacuation market is expected to depict remarkable growth trends in the coming years. The aviation industry being highly vital to today’s economic growth, this business sphere is gaining immense traction to eliminate or minimize costly and tragic consequences. If reports are to be believed, the year 2018 recorded over deaths of more than 534 passengers due to commercial aircraft accidents. The death toll has been much worse the previous years.

Moreover, the UK-based safety equipment and ejection seats manufacturer Martin Baker has also secured a new contract for delivering Mk18 ejection seat for its KAI’s (Korea Aerospace Industries) aircraft development program. The company will also be supplying escape systems for the KF-X, Republic of Korea Air Force’s new fighter.

In 2016, an Estonia based aircraft maintenance company Magnetic MRO entered into a contract with Kazakhstan’s domestic flag carrier Air Astana to provide escape slide repair and overhaul requirements. The company added an escape slide evacuation workshop to its repair & maintenance services in 2014, as a part of a strategy to cater to the growing consumer base. The firm now boasts capabilities for Air Cruisers and Goodrich escape slides for Boeing aircraft types such as 757, 767,737 CL, and 717-200, as well as Airbus A320 Family aircraft. The OEM player also recently announced that it raised USD 9 million for acquiring one of its competitor and aims to expand rapidly in the competitive aircraft evacuation industry.

Taking into account the geographical landscape, Europe aircraft evacuation market accounted for significant share, given the robust expansion in the defense and commercial sectors of the regional aviation industry. Asia Pacific is also another lucrative region witnessing growing investment trends from aircraft evacuation industry players, given the increasing regional air travel rate. According to a report by IATA, APAC regions is witnessing an annual expansion rate of over 5.5% in passenger traffic, and is thus attracting investors to set up facilities and provide aircraft services.

The progressive growth of aircraft evacuation market is further set to witness advancement in systems such as introduction of RFID-based life vests. Additionally, with the rising penetration of top techs such as AI, blockchain, Internet of Things, and big data analysis, the global aircraft evacuation market is certain to traverse along a profitable growth graph in the ensuing years.