Aircraft Seating Market by Development Status and Growth Prospect to 2025

The global aircraft seating market trends is highly influenced by the rising passenger traffic and aircraft seating manufacturers are coming up with new designs that will have a substantial impact on the industry revenue. For instance, the Italian aircraft seat manufacturer Aviointeriors recently designed and demonstrated its saddle seats named SkyRider 2.0 with high backs and narrow seats. The seats are so designed to help increase airline seat numbers and achieve ultra-high density.

Global aircraft seating market size has witnessed considerable expansion in the recent decades on account of increased air travel, innovation in seating design and ambitious expansion goals of airlines. Airlines have also been increasing the demand for aircrafts where seats are narrower and closer together so that more passengers can be accommodated on each flight.

Increased drive for innovation in the aircraft industry will strengthen the case for revolutionizing seats in aircrafts in the years to come. As per estimates, aircraft seating industry size is anticipated to cross USD 18 billion by 2025.

Recently, a lawsuit was raised against the Federal Aviation Administration about the closeness of seats and the risk this poses to passenger safety in case of an emergency evacuation. But the agency found that evacuation risk is caused by the width of the exit rather than closeness of seats and therefore no regulations have been imposed on the tightening width or proximity of seats on airplanes. Airlines have registered record levels of profitability in recent years due to more seats per plane and also due to greater percentage of seats being occupied, which has substantially raised aircraft seating market share.

As air travel becomes more affordable and convenient, with a burgeoning number of travelers choosing to fly instead of availing other modes of transportation, commercial airlines are seeking ways to increase their revenue. Services which were previously included with the air fare are therefore now being charged separately and aircraft seating capacity is being increased to accommodate more passengers per flight.

The new types of airline seats offer many benefits to airlines. Not only do they increase profits for airline companies by 20% but they are made to be 50% lighter than standard economy class seats thus enabling minimization of maintenance costs. The seats are being designed for short haul flights so as not to be too inconvenient to passengers who are becoming increasingly apprehensive with the trend of narrow seats and less leg room. However, the aircraft seating industry is also catering to the increased demand for luxury with a lie-flat seat.

Lie-flat seats had been available in premium cabins of many long-haul flights and on some Airbus A330 aircrafts. Airbus and French aircraft seat manufacturer Zodiac Aerospace have taken that idea further and are trying to introduce lie-flat berths in the A330 cargo compartment. Airbus and Zodiac are partnering to develop lower-deck modules that will be equipped with passenger sleeping berths fitted inside the aircraft’s cargo compartments. The modules will be beneficial to passengers on long haul flights such as from U.S. and Europe to Australian destinations.

Of late, the demand for narrow body fixed wing segment has been depicting a commendable rise. This can be attributed to the rising requirement of low-cost air carriers worldwide. Not to mention, the excellent fuel economy in tandem with higher operational efficiency alongside robust enhancements in high wing load capacities will further impel narrow body fixed wing aircraft seating market share. As per estimates, narrow body fixed wing aircraft seating market size will depict the witness highest CAGR over the forecast timeline.

Aircraft seat manufacturers are aiming to design more seats that combine comfort with light weight so that not only the airlines, but the passengers are benefitted as well. For instance, at a recent Aircraft Interiors Expo, Recaro, the aircraft seat manufacturing giant presented new seat designs for economy class as well as concept seats for business class that amalgamate comfort with light weight. The seats are deigned to improve sleeping comfort on board and come up with features to improve body posture, reduce pressure points and allow changing of sleeping positions.