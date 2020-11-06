Aircraft Seating Market Report to 2025 – Latest Opportunities and Growth Projection

North America accounts for a significant volume share in the aircraft seating market. The dominance can be attributed to the presence of major aircraft manufacturers across the region. Manufacturers are increasing aircraft production along with opening of new production facilities for catering to the increasing aircraft demand. For instance, in April 2016, American Airlines signed a purchase order of 47 787 Dreamliner aircrafts.

Aircraft manufacturers are focusing on introducing advanced and lower weight aircrafts for improving fuel economy and produce lower carbon emissions. Industry players are continuously investing in R&D for developing advanced and light weight seating products to support the development of efficient aircrafts. Moreover, manufacturers are also focusing on introducing advanced seats with a focus on reducing the problems associated with Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) owing to the lack of appropriate comfort.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3225

Increasing aircraft deliveries owing to rising air passenger traffic across the globe coupled with growing business travel activities are driving the aircraft seating market demand. The airlines are demanding advanced seating solutions with optimum usage of space, cost effective maintenance, along with highly durable and flexible design. Additionally, the proliferation of low-cost carriers is enabling aircraft manufacturers to optimize their plane design for incorporating maximum seats for accommodating higher passengers to improve operational efficiency.

Airline operators are focusing towards maintaining passenger retention and enhance brand image to increase profit margins. Passengers are expecting enhanced comfort while travelling that generates the requirement for periodic refurbishment of aircraft seats. The airlines are adopting new seating products with wider pitch, increased legroom, and higher safety that enhances customer travelling experience over longer journey routes. These factors will further boost the aircraft seating market penetration over the forecast timeframe.

Aircraft seat manufacturers are focusing on introducing cost effective and recyclable seats for improving their margins and increase their business efficiency. Additionally, the recycling of old seats also contributes towards lowering carbon emissions associated with producing new seats. For instance, in 2018, Leitat developed its lower weight and cost-effective economy seats, that are easier to dismantle and is also recyclable.

The integration of advanced sensor technologies within aircraft seats allows passengers to adjust the seats as per their comfort. Industry participants are focusing on designing slim profile seats that increases the legroom space, thereby improving the air passenger comfort. Additionally, development of new fabrics including carbon fiber fabrics enables seat manufactures to reduce aircraft seat weight by up to 20% without hampering the mechanical properties, thereby expanding the market share over the projected timeframe.

Request for customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3225

Narrow body aircraft will account for a maximum revenue share over the projected timeframe. This share can be attributed to the rising adoption of these aircrafts offering expanded network of routes at lower cost fares. Additionally, the aircrafts offer superior fuel economy and significantly higher operational efficiency, thereby boosting the segment share. The usage of lower weight materials for flight manufacturing along with improved aerodynamics and efficient engines contributes significantly towards improving fuel efficiency.

Business class will showcase considerable growth in the aircraft seating market over the study timeframe. This can be credited to the growing business travels and emergence of high net worth individuals across the globe. The airlines are developing new business class concepts that offers enhanced privacy and comfort. Additionally, airlines are continuously investing for improving its business class cabins for catering to a wide customer base. For instance, in 2019, British Airways announced an investment amounting to USD 8.54 billion for improving its business class suites.

Line fit will account for a significant share in the aircraft seating market share owing to increasing aircraft production across the globe. For instance, in January 2018 Boeing announced the increasing 737 aircraft production up to 52 aircrafts per month from mid of 2018. Airlines are increasing their domestic flight frequencies along with ordering advanced aircrafts for catering to the increasing air passenger traffic. For instance, in July 2018, Vistara announced the purchase of 19 planes worth USD 3.1 billion.

Browse complete table of content (TOC) of this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/aircraft-seating-market

Prominent participants in aircraft seating market includes Lufthansa Technik, Mirus Aircraft Seating, Stelia Aerospace, Recaro Aircraft Seating, Geven, JAMCO, Safran, and Collins Aerospace. Industry players are engaged in strategic contracts with airlines and aircraft manufacturers to enhance their market share. For instance, in April 2019, Recaro Aircraft Seating signed a contract with Airbus to provide economy class and business class seating for Airbus A320.