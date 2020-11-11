Aircraft Soft Goods Market by Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis to 2026

Europe aircraft soft goods market is estimated to showcase growth rate of 2.5% CAGR through 2026. Growth can be attributed to presence of major aircraft manufactures, as well as strong economic growth in the region. Rise in airliners spending on expansion of aircraft fleet expansion across the globe will boost aircraft components demand and supply in the coming years.

Growing focus on enhancing safety and passenger experience in air travel is likely to drive global aircraft soft goods market forecast. Rise in refurbishment and modernization of aircrafts across the globe may positively favor the industry growth. As the air travel demand increase, airliners are contending on offering better experience for to travelers.

This is creating lucrative growth scope for aircraft soft goods manufacturers. In addition, these manufacturers are introducing new products that can aid in reducing aircraft downtime. For instance, The RAMM Aerospace, a quality interior product a service provider based in Canada introduced its replacement Stainless Steel Heater Line Kit (AS350) that includes insulated, stainless steel pipes which are substitutes for the aluminum OEM parts, in 2018.

The replacement kit was created as it reduces maintenance costs and aircraft downtime. Growth of MRO facilities in the emerging nations will also boost product consumption over the coming years. Estimates suggests that global aircraft soft goods market size will exceed USD 690 million in terms of annual valuation by 2026.

Growing demand for narrow-body aircraft stemming from increase in regional air travels will stimulate aircraft soft goods deployment. However, the coronavirus pandemic has brought the airline industry to a halt which may will limit revenue generation for component manufacturers.

Growing traveler concern for safety during air travel is prompting airliners to invest in advancement and refurbishment of aircraft. The technological advancement is not only enhancing flight safety but also reliability in aviation operations. Major attention is also paid to flammability requirements in terms of aircraft textiles in a bid to ensure aircraft cabin safety as well as improving occupant survivability in case of aircraft accidents.

Regional aircraft segment as a consumer for aircraft soft goods is set to grow at 5.5% CAGR over 2020-2026 on account of the shifting trends towards augmenting travel experience. For instance, in 2019, Bombardier launched its first triple class 50-seater regional aircraft with more passenger legroom space to offer improved passenger experience. Shifting focus towards passenger comfort will foster aircraft soft goods market size.

Natural leather material demand will grow steadily through 2026 on account of various advantages including extraordinary elegance, abrasion-resistance, flame & chemical resistance, flexibility and durability among others. Major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and such as Bombardier are focusing on replacing or refurbishing old aircraft interiors including curtains, seat covers and carpets with new natural leather composites possessing advanced properties such as high resistance to chemicals and flame.

Curtains for aircraft cabin are experiencing high demand due to growing efforts towards aesthetic enhancement of commercial aircrafts and in business jets. Increase in long-haul travels and growing prominence of larger personalized cabin space is another key factor boosting aircraft soft goods market demand. Moreover, inclusion of lightweight floor coverings offering enhanced flexibility and durability is also benefitting with underfoot comfort.

