Aircraft Tires Market to 2026 – Growth Factors and Revenue Statistic Report

Estimates suggested that aircraft tires market size will exceed USD 3.5 billion in annual valuation by 2026. Described below are some factors that could influence the production and sales cycle of airplane tires over the coming years after the re-start of key economic sectors.

Expansion of aircraft fleet to cater to rising air-passenger base along with increasing MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) spending has provided impetus to aircraft tires market share over the past decade. Made with natural rubber, aircraft tires are designed to withstand extreme load and pressure during airplane takeoff or landing.

Regional air carriers are expected to contribute significant revenue towards the aircraft tires industry on account of rising international and domestic air passengers demand across the globe. However, global tires suppliers may suffer major setback in growth rate due to catastrophic blow of COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and subsequent grounding of aviation businesses.

Expanding air passenger base

Exponential rise in air traffic around the globe has been witnessed over the past years, which has boosted the air travel business. In 2018, number of passengers that were carried through air transport across the globe stood at approximately around 4 billion, which may further grow by 2026.

Shifting trends towards flights over train journeys in developing nations will drive the necessity for more aircrafts in the coming years, creating robust demand for aircraft tires.

Modernization in tire construction

Increasing modernization in tire construction will offer lucrative opportunities for aircraft tires market expansion. Tube tires segment will showcase moderate growth over the projected timeframe on account of its higher weight than that of tubeless tires. These tires are generally incorporated in small and medium airplanes. However, rapid advancement in tubeless tires has encouraged various aircraft manufacturers to opt for tubeless products.

Increasing focus on light weighted aircraft bodies has fueled the adoption of radial tires. The product is constructed utilizing fiber strands which are inclined at 90º to the sidewalls of tires. Radial tires segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period owing to the lightweight product properties and need for realizing longevity of tire replacement cycle.

Rotary wing airplane segment may hold a small chunk of the global industry share due to lower penetration of helicopters with wheels across the globe. However, escalating need for higher speed aircrafts along with concerns toward fuel saving may favor the adoption of wheeled rotary aircrafts, which may stimulate the aircraft tires market growth.

Low cost airliners in Asia Pacific

Escalating production as well as usage of aircrafts due to increased air travel had led to short maintenance cycles of aircrafts globally, which may positively impact aircraft tires businesses in the long run. Asia Pacific aircrafts tire market share is expected to witness significant growth rate over the coming years due to rising number of air travel passengers with availability of low cost airliners.

Moreover, urbanization, rising per capita incomes and enhanced living standards are some key factors driving the demand for commercial aircrafts. In addition, increasing investment towards enhancing aircraft MRO facilities across several Asian countries may favor regional aircraft tires market growth. Many leading MRO providers have set up bases in the region or formed key partnerships to ensure long term business.