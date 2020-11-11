Aircraft Window Frame Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape, Forecast to 2025 

Rising aircraft production on account of enhancing air travelling passengers along with proliferating tourism industry are expected to drive the aircraft window frame market share over the projected timeframe. The increasing focus of aircraft manufacturers to incorporate higher number of seats and windows for improving airliners operational efficiency are further augmenting the industry share over the study period.

Few of the major players operating in the aircraft window frame market share include involves PPG industries, ACE Advanced Composited GmbH, SIFCO Industries, LMI Aerospace, GKN Aerospace and Nordman Group. Industry players are focusing on securing strategic long-term agreements and contracts from aircraft manufacturers for improving their market share. For instance, in 2016, GKN Aerospace announced the extension of its agreement with Spirit AeroSystems for supplying aircraft window frames and components worth over USD 70 million.

Industry players are investing in R&D for developing advanced and durable aircraft window frames with a focus on improving its performance at diversified altitudes and climatic conditions. Moreover, the participants are also focusing on improving the corrosion resistance and lower frame weight by incorporating materials including composites, that significantly improves the overall aircraft efficiency.

The advent of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technologies is gaining significant prominence in the industry. Moreover, industry players are actively adopting these innovative manufacturing technologies for improving their production efficiency and lower the overall costs. For instance, in 2015, the Chinese military showcased their 3D printed aircraft window frames in the Chinese National Defense Science and Technology Industry Exhibition. These frames exhibited superior corrosion resistance and offered significant strength compared to the conventional frames.

Military aircrafts registered considerable share in the aircraft window frame market. This can be credited to the increasing military expenditure across the globe. Moreover, governments are focusing on improving their military by upgrading their existing aircraft fleet and acquiring lightweight aircrafts, thereby proliferating the segment share. For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Defense expenditure accounted for around USD 640 billion.

Cabin will account for a significant volume share in the aircraft window frame market. This can be credited to the rising demand for commercial aircrafts across the globe. Moreover, the increasing investments by aircraft manufacturers to introduce new aircraft models for catering to a wide customer base further accentuates the segment share. For instance, in 2019, Boeing announced the delivery of its 777x aircraft to Lufthansa, being its launch customer in 2020.

Europe will showcase a considerable growth rate in the aircraft window frame market. This can be credited to the increasing prevalence of low-cost carriers across the region. The improving tourism industry along with expanded network of routes at lower air fares are further accentuating the regional demand. Additionally, the rising demand for business jets owing to proliferating jet ownership programs including fractional jet ownership is further augmenting the regional market growth over the study timeframe.

Stringent government legislations mandate the inspection and testing of aircraft window frames at periodic flight cycles to maintain airworthiness. Moreover, the continuous testing and replacement of ageing parts also ensure safe flight travel and reduces the probabilities of unintended component failures, thereby providing a positive outlook for the aircraft window frame market over the forecast timeframe.

Commercial aircrafts accounted for the highest volume share in 2018. This can be attributed to the proliferating aircraft production and deliveries across the globe. Moreover, the increasing demand for low cost carriers owing to lower air fares and expanded network of routes further increases the segment share. Aircraft manufacturers are focusing on improving aircraft deliveries and reduce backlogs. For instance, in 2018, Boeing announced a total of 806 deliveries, compared to 763 deliveries in 2017.

