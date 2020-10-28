Airport Security Market Competitive Landscape and Outlook Report 2020-2024

Disruptive technological advances have paved the way for the expansion of airport security market over the years. In the light of rising incidences of contraband smuggling activities, shoot-outs, hijacking and subsequent increase in the appetite for aviation security technologies such as RFID, 3D scanning, and biometrics, airport security industry is expected to register strong momentum in the predicted timeframe.

Continuous targeting of aviation industry by terror groups and rise in airport intrusion activities has prompted concerned authorities to strengthen their security posture, which is inducing airport security market demand. Moreover, recent years have witnessed a number of devastating airport terror attacks, prompting airport authorities to invest in airport security solutions.

Given the current threats associated with cyber-attacks and potential damages to the aviation industry, airport security market is gaining tremendous traction of late. Of late, the aviation industry has been highly prone to threats relating to terrorism, smuggling activities, and other crimes, a factor that has highly driven the demand for strict security measures in this space. In response to this fact, the airport security technologies that offer enhanced security to the existing surveillance systems and better situational awareness are witnessing increasing adoption in the aviation industry.

Furthermore, with the digital and connected solutions transforming the security landscape, companies are launching enhanced security systems to provide advanced surveillance and safety to the airports. Demonstrating a recent instance, Bosch, a leading supplier of security systems launched a Video Management System 7.5 software which has now allowed the security operators to have much faster access to video footage along with seamless management of space. Such product advancement trends are considered one among many factors that is underscoring the extensive developments prevalent in airport security industry, which as per analysts generated revenue close to USD 9 billion in 2016.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Airport Security Market. They are as follows:

Aerostar International, Inc., AeroVironment, Inc., Airbus SE, Avealto Ltd., Elektra Solar GmbH, ILC Dover L.P., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lindstrand Technologies Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Company, TCOM L.P., Thales Group, Worldwide Aeros Corporation

Highly channelized by rapid industrialization and government focus on smart cities & infrastructure development projects, the growth graph of APAC airport security industry is expected to register a marked ascent over 2017-2024. The regional market is estimated to expand exponentially against the backdrop of rapid industrialization, urbanization, and a notable rise in the air traveler population base. In addition, regulatory bodies present in the region such as the Civil Aviation Administration of China and others are encouraging airport authorities to strengthen their security perimeters.

Furthermore, concrete steps undertaken by the regional governments towards the development of the aviation industry is anticipated to boost airport security market demand. For instance, Vision 2040, an initiative by the Indian government, which aims to construct 200 commercial airports will add to airport security market trends.

