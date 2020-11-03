Al-Qaeda threatens Macron and calls to death those who offend Muhammad – World

The “jihadist” group Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (Aqmi) called on its supporters this Monday to kill anyone who insults Mohammed and threatened to take revenge on French President Emmanuel Macron, who was responsible for the publication of cartoons by the Prophets in Defended Name of Freedom of Expression.

“Killing someone who offends the Prophet is the right of any Muslim who is able to,” wrote the Jihadist group in response to Macron’s testimony during a tribute to Professor Samuel Paty, who in the past of an extremist was beheaded on October 16th.

Remember that the teacher showed caricatures of Muhammad to students in a class on freedom of expression.

“We will defend freedom […] and secularism. We will not do without caricatures and drawings, even if others withdraw, “declared the French President.