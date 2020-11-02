Al-Qaida threatens death French President – Executive Digest

Al-Qaeda jihadist group in the Islamic Maghreb (Aqmi) called on its supporters on Monday to kill anyone who offends Muhammad and threatened to take revenge on the French president who defended the publication of cartoons by the Prophet in the name of freedom of expression.

“Killing someone who offends the Prophet is the right of every Muslim who is able to,” the Jihadist group wrote in a statement in response to statements made by French head of state Emmanuel Macron during a ceremony in honor of the Professor Samuel Paty, who was beheaded on October 16 by an extremist for showing caricatures of Muhammad to students in a class on freedom of expression.

At the time, Macron said France would not step back from the cartoons in the name of freedom of expression.

“We will defend freedom […] and secularism. We will not do without caricatures and drawings, even if others withdraw, ”declared the French President.

In the past few days, Macron’s words have sparked severe criticism from several governments in Muslim countries, calling for a boycott of French products and demonstrations by thousands of people, particularly in Bangladesh, Pakistan and, to a lesser extent, the Middle East. , Maghreb and Mali.

This Monday in Bangladesh, more than 50,000 people gathered in Dhaka and some demonstrators burned representative figures of Emmanuel Macron and French flags.

“Boycott is a duty, but it is not enough,” said Aqmi in the same comment, calling for “revenge” and classifying the radicalized young man of the Russian Chechen who killed Professor Samuel Paty as a “martyr”.

“We will not forget his cruel acts,” concluded the terrorist group and addressed the French president directly.

Two weeks after the death of Samuel Paty, France witnessed another terrorist attack in the basilica of the city of Nice (southeast), in which three people died and the alleged perpetrator is a 21-year-old Tunisian who had just arrived in France.

France has raised the alarm level for terrorists to the maximum following the Nice attack, which is reflected in an increase from 3,000 to 7,000 military personnel patrolling the streets or guarding strategic locations across the country.

French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Monday that 16 people suspected of radicalization were expelled in the country’s last month.