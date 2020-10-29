Alagille Syndrome Market | Major Giants – Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

In Alagille Syndrome Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Alagille Syndrome Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Alagille Syndrome Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Alagille syndrome market are Albireo Pharma, Inc, Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Zydus Cadila, ALLERGAN, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Mylan N.V., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Epic Pharma, LLC, Lannett, Fresenius Kabi AG, Lannett, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc, Lupin, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Akorn, Incorporated and others.

Market Definition: Global Alagille Syndrome Market

Alagille syndrome is a rare autosomal dominant genetic disorder that affects multiple organ system of the body most commonly in the liver, heart, skeleton, eyes and kidneys. It is associated with liver diseases, hepatomegaly, and biliary atresia and in severe cases liver transplantation may be necessary. Alagille syndrome is caused by either mutation in the JAG1 gene or deletion in genetic material on chromosome 20 that include the JAG1 gene. These proteins is necessary for Notch signaling between neighboring cells during embryonic development and error in genes results in abnormalities in the bile ducts, heart, spinal column, and certain facial features

According to the statistics published in the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, an estimated annual prevalence of Alagille syndrome worldwide is 1 in 70,000 newborns. Introduction of the drugs used to treat complication associated with Alagille syndrome and presence of refined healthcare infrastructure is fueling the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Alagille Syndrome Market

Alagille Syndrome Market : By Treatment

Medication

Surgery

Alagille Syndrome Market : By Drugs

Ursodeoxycholic Acid

Cholestyramine

Rifampin

Naltrexone

Others

Alagille Syndrome Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Alagille Syndrome Market : By Diagnosis

Blood Test

Urinalysis

Others

Alagille Syndrome Market : By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Endocrinologists

Others

Alagille Syndrome Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Alagille Syndrome Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Alagille Syndrome Market:

In April 2019, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presented a phase II ICONIC clinical trial study data at The International Liver Congress 2019 for maralixibat for the treatment of Alagille syndrome. The trial has demonstrated the well tolerated dose with no serious adverse events as well as durable improvements in itch severity and serum bile acids in children with Alagille syndrome. If trial successful, it could became first approved treatment for patients suffering from Alagille syndrome.

In October 2018, Albireo Pharma, Inc received an Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for A4250, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor for the treatment of Alagille syndrome. A4250 also hold the PRIority MEdicines (PRIME) designation and Orphan Drug designation from both the FDA and EMA for the treatment of progressive intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). With this designation, company can obtain regulatory and financial incentives for development along with 7 year market exclusivity.

Alagille Syndrome Market Drivers

Increase in special designation from the regulatory authorities is drive the market

Growing prevalence of cancer has boosted the development of the novel treatments can enhance the market growth

Rise in number of patients suffering from paragangliomas and continuous advances in the treatment is propelling the market growth

Huge financial support to the researchers for developing novel intervention is boosting the market growth

Alagille Syndrome Market Restraints

Rise in cases of product recalls are expect to cause a shortfall in the market

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Lack of healthcare budget in some middle-income countries is restraining the market growth

Opportunities in the Alagille Syndrome Market Report :-

