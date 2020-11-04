Alex Macedo comes from Barcelona and studies art in Austria. Meet the Portuguese wounded in the Vienna terrorist attack – World

Alex Macedo, the 22-year-old who was shot three times in the Daesh terrorist attack in Vienna last Monday, comes from Galegos Santa Maria in Barcelos and is advancing to O MINHO.

The young man’s parents lived in the municipality of Minho before moving to Luxembourg after living in the region again. Alex studies painting and art history in Vienna. He was surprised by a shooting in the center of the Austrian capital.

A family source told O MINHO that the young man was shot three times but is stable after surgery.

Remember that in addition to Alex Macedo, four dead and several injured died in this attack.