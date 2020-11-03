Alibaba will invest 300 million in Farfetch. Cartier can join this joint venture – Executive Digest

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is in advanced negotiations to invest nearly $ 300 million in online luxury fashion retailer Farfetch, The Information reported on Monday.

The two companies are currently in talks about setting up a Chinese “joint venture”. This emerges from a published statement clarifying that Richemont, owner of Cartier who worked with Alibaba to develop mobile applications, is also considering an investment in Farfetch at the side of the Chinese e-commerce giant.

Farfetch, whose investors include competitors from Alibaba, JD.com and Tencent Holdings, has bet on China’s growing world of luxury products. Chinese consumers account for a third of global purchases of luxury goods.

The terms of the current and previous agreements with Tencent and JD do not prevent Alibaba, owned by billionaire Jack Ma, from investing in Farfetch and guarantee disclosure citing sources close to the operations.