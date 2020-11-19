All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 – 2025
Latest research report on ‘All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market’ delivers a comprehensive study on current market trends. The outcome also includes revenue forecasts, statistics, market valuations which illustrates its growth trends and competitive landscape as well as the key players in the business.
Global All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market valued approximately USD 5.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 3.0% over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Injection molding is most commonly used manufacturing process for the fabrication of plastic parts. Injection molding is process which is used to produce a wide variety of products which are vary considerably in their dimension, complex structure and end-use application. Escalating awareness about energy saving and advancement in injection molding technology are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing automotive industry and high demand from packaging industry are also some major factor that drives the market growth. Moreover, rising demand from healthcare industry is the major factors that likely to create lucrative opportunity in the near future. In addition, All-Electric Injection Molding Machine enhanced strength of injection molds along with good product consistency is another factors that impelling the growth in the market of All-Electric Injection Molding Machine during the forecast period. However, growth of bio-based polymers is one of the major factors that limiting the growth of the market across the world.
The regional analysis of Global All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing end-user industries and rising demand from automotive industry in the region. North America is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global All-Electric Injection Molding Machine market over the upcoming years. Further, Europe anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to presence of advanced infrastructure & technology and highly skilled workforce in the region.
The major market player included in this report are:
Sumitomo (SHI) Demag
Toshiba
JSW Plastics Machinery
Engel
Nissei Plastic
Toyo
LS Mtron
Arburg
Fanuc
Niigata
Negri Bossi
KraussMaffei
Wittmann Battenfeld
Mistubishi
Woojin Plaimm
UBE Machinery
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
0-200 Ton-Force
201-500 Ton-Force
Above 500 Ton-Force
By Regions:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2015, 2016
Base year – 2017
Forecast period – 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global All-Electric Injection Molding Machine Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
