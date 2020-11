He remained silent. After the fall of the Wall, this accusation remained with Anna Seghers, this world writer of the GDR: when the Communist from Chemnitz, co-founder of the Default and courageous building publisher, was tried by his own people as a “counter-revolutionary” in 1957. When, in 1979, critical authors such as Stefan Heym, Klaus Schlesinger or Rolf Schneider of the Writers’ Association have …