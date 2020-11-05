Almost 1.4 million people in Portugal are informal caregivers – society

The number of informal carers in Portugal is expected to be around 1.4 million people, which has increased during the pandemic due to the closure of social responses. This emerges from a national survey that these people should have more rights.

The survey is the responsibility of the National Association of Informal Carers (ANCI). The results will be presented this Thursday in Lisbon during the National Meeting of Informal Carers, when the day of the informal carers is marked.

Speaking to the Lusa agency, one of the main results of the survey, an ANCI official, highlighted the fact that the number of informal carers in Portugal is higher than the estimated 8% to 10% as a result of the pandemic.

“At that moment, and after the results of the survey, that number has doubled and I believe this has to do with the closure of social responses. With this closure and the lack of responses, the number of carers has really increased,” stressed Nélida Aguiar.

1,800 people took part in the survey, about half (52%) of whom said they knew an informal carer. 14% said they were the caregiver, while 44.5% said they were a family member and a further 26.5% were friends or acquaintances (23%).

Almost a third of respondents (28.5%) are or were informal carers, and 78.5% describe the function as full-time support for the patient.

“It seems that many of the informal caregivers have no family ties with the person they are caring for, and this shows a reality not seen in the informal carer law, for example, which only recognizes carers with family ties,” said Responsible , Member of the ANCI Board of Directors.

The survey was intended to demonstrate the population’s knowledge of the informal caregiver, but also shows these people, who are mainly women (64%) between the ages of 25 and 54 (69.5%) and become full-time informal carers.

“Those who were occasional carers stopped being carers and became full-time carers, again because of the closure of social responses that might exist after childbirth,” stressed Nélida Aguiar.

The official even says that these people’s rights were “not protected in any way,” pointing out that informal carers “had more trouble” and felt “more forgotten” during the pandemic, which was one of the reasons it set up led the “Caring for Caregivers” movement, which brings together “many dozen associations” from patients.

“We all know that there are thousands of carers in Portugal who, despite enormous economic, social and emotional challenges, have very little support. The truth is that the law has not responded to these problems,” he said.

The lack of support is in fact quite clear to almost all respondents, with 97.5% advocating more support for these people, 85.5% believing it should be financial support, 71% wanting more support at level 68, 5% ask for support at work, 64% for psychological support and 49% for legal support.

Nélida Aguiar argues that the pandemic cannot be used to further delay all bureaucratic processes and stresses that the status of informal carers already before the appearance of covid-19 no longer met all needs and should therefore be revised.

“Given the pandemic, lack of support measures, lack of access to existing resources and the closure of social responses, it shows the imperative to implement real support measures and protection of caregivers,” he stressed. It is “a large group of poverty and social exclusion”.

It is therefore “imperative” for those responsible that all difficulties be identified, from access to health to monitoring third party patients, lack of response from the National Continuing Care Network, or lack of home care