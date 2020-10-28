Almost 200 European airports are insolvent, warns ACI Europe – Executive Digest

Almost 200 airports in Europe will be bankrupt in the coming months if passenger traffic does not recover by the end of the year, warns the airport agency ACI Europe (Airports Council International Europe).

The agency believes that 193 European centers are currently “risk airports”, contributing to economic activity with 277,000 jobs and 12.4 billion euros of European GDP (gross domestic product).

Airports at risk are mostly smaller regional airports with fewer than 5 million travelers a year, and closing them would have a disproportionately high impact on local employability, an ACI spokesman told Reuters.

The largest European airports are also suffering losses in “unsustainable ways” with the 20 largest European airports adding EUR 16 billion in debt – nearly 60% of their turnover in a “normal” year of ACI.

“The figures published today paint a dramatically bleak picture. Eight months into the crisis, all European airports are “burning” money to stay open. The income is far from covering the operating costs, let alone the cost of capital, ”said the General Manager of ACI EUROPE. Olivier Jankovec, in a statement.

ACI data also shows that passenger traffic at European airports fell 73% year over year in September and lost 172.5 million passengers. The total volume of passengers lost since January 2020 is now 1.29 billion.

“In mid-October, passenger traffic was down 75% year-on-year, with airports in the EU, EEA, Switzerland and the UK falling by 80% – a significant downward trend,” added Jankovec.

ACI Europe represents more than 500 airports out of a total of 740 airports in Europe.