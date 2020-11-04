Almost a billion bitcoins are circulating on the black market – Executive Digest

Almost a billion dollars in bitcoins with potential links to the online black market Silk Road is on the move, according to Elliptic, a London-based blockchain analytics firm quoted by ‘CNBC’.

The Silk Road was closed by US federal authorities in 2013, and its inventor, Ross Ulbricht, was sentenced to life imprisonment two years later. The website, hidden as part of the dark web, allowed people to sell drugs and other illegal products.

Elliptic, a company tracking the movement of dirty money in the cryptocurrency space, announced Wednesday that it had discovered a fund transaction it believes originated on this website. Around 69,369 bitcoins – valued at around $ 950 million today – were withdrawn from a wallet that had the fourth largest account balance in the world.

The company also claims that an encrypted file distributed among hackers allegedly contained the password required to withdraw bitcoins from this wallet.

“The movement of these bitcoins today … could represent Ulbricht or a Silk Street vendor moving his money,” said Tom Robinson, Elliptic co-founder and chief scientist. “However, Ulbricht is unlikely to be able to conduct a Bitcoin transaction from prison,” he added.

“Alternatively, the encrypted file in the wallet may be genuine and the password has now been breached so that bitcoins can be moved,” the official said.

Although the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized 174,000 bitcoins from Ulbricht, Robinson believes he earned more than 440,000 bitcoins from Silk Road commissions.

Bitcoin is on the rise, up 91% year-to-date as large companies like PayPal and the social network Facebook have shown greater interest in cryptocurrencies. However, due to its use in criminal activities such as money laundering, it has also been scrutinized by regulators and bankers.

Elliptic and competitor Chainalysis sought to give the cryptocurrency industry some legitimacy by selling analytics tools that virtual exchanges and banks can use to block potentially dubious transactions.