Almost two decades after 2020, the storm record could be broken – Executive Digest

By this point, hurricane activity had largely declined for the past fifteen years, but by 2020, with about a month of the official Atlantic hurricane season still running, meteorologists are expecting more storms.

With Hurricane Eta evolving next week and traveling to Cuba and Florida, the 2020 season is now linked to 2005 for most of the named storms, although scientists say this year is expected to break the 2005 record over the next several weeks .

A record number of storms damaged parts of the United States and the Gulf Coast of Central America.

There were so many named storms that year that in September the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) ran out of alphabet names for hurricanes and started using Greek letters.

“The likelihood that the Atlantic storm record will be broken is relatively high,” said Phil Klotzbach, atmospheric researcher at Colorado State University in the United States. “The large-scale atmospheric conditions continue to appear conducive to the development of additional storms in the Caribbean,” he added to CNBC.

The major hurricanes Delta, Epsilon and Eta have all “attacked” since October 1, breaking an earlier record of only two major hurricanes in the Atlantic that occurred that month, according to Klotzbach.

One of the factors responsible for such high end-of-season hurricane activity is the “La Nina” event in the tropical Pacific, which has reduced the vertical wind cut and normally prevents hurricanes from forming.