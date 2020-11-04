Almost two thousand people from Covid-19 died of lack of beds

The day after Rio de Janeiro (RJ) Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republican) confirmed that “no one died from lack of beds” and called for a general economic recovery, the State Public Defender’s Office (DPRJ) published a study which shows that nearly two thousand people infected with covid-19 died waiting to be hospitalized. The data refer to the entire region, but the report’s authors indicate that the capital concentrated most of the population and therefore would have the most worrying scenarios.

According to Defense Counsel Thaísa Guerreiro, Health and Collective Protection Coordinator for the DPRJ, the study shows “based on a significant sample of statistical relevance that the state and municipalities of Rio de Janeiro, particularly the municipality of Rio de Janeiro, constitute the majority of the population were not planned to adequately address the pandemic. “

At least 1,891 patients died while waiting for a bed or being hospitalized between April and August, the report said. The number equates to more than 44% of those who needed admission to the state’s public network based on suspicion or confirmed diagnosis of Covid-19. 104 people were also identified who died before they were even included in the state regulatory system.

On Tuesday (3), Crivella said in an interview with CNN television channel that the city of Rio de Janeiro will not see a second wave of the coronavirus as it would have achieved herd immunity. He gave no data or scientific explanation for the claim. In addition, the mayor said the Covid curves in the city have been falling for months. However, the death toll in the state capital has risen in the past two weeks.

The total number of deaths recorded in the city since the virus was first recorded has exceeded 12,000 and the total number of cases exceeds 119.5,000. The state of Rio de Janeiro is the second largest death in Brazil, causing more than twenty thousand fatal cases of Covid-19. The mortality rate is 6.6%, making it the highest in Brazil with a national average of 2.9%.

Daily numbers in Brazil

According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS), 161,106 people had died as a result of the Covid-19 in Brazil as of Wednesday (4). 610 deaths were confirmed in one day. The number of people contaminated since the virus was first recorded domestically is 5,590,025. 23,976 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours.

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severe (SARS). The most recently discovered coronavirus causes Covid-19 disease.

How can you help those in need?

The “We will need everyone” campaign is a solidarity campaign by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

