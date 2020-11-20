Aloe Vera Gel Market expected to reach USD 972.51 Million by 2025 | CAGR- 6.71%

Aloe Vera Gel Market is valued at USD 618.36 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 972.51 Million by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.71% over the forecast period.

Aloe vera gel contains water and includes various vitamins, amino acids, enzymes, hormones, minerals and sugars, most of which are found in the human body. It found in many consumer product including cosmetic, skin lotion and others. Other aloe vera extracts are widely used in the treatment of many health issues, such as skin problems, hair loss, gum diseases, and cancer. The extracts of aloe vera are used to develop products such as gels, powders, capsules, and other. As aloe vera is gentle on the skin and has a gel-like consistency, it works well as a natural makeup remover. In addition to antibacterial properties, aloe vera contains compounds that can reduce inflammation. Conditions like rosacea, eczema, and psoriasis are often linked to dryness and inflammation. Aloe vera’s fatty acids, along with an enzyme called bradykinin, can help to calm the skin.

Global aloe vera gel market report is segmented on the basis of product, form, end user and regional & country level. Based on product, global aloe vera gel market is classified as aloe vera gel extracts, aloe vera whole leaf extracts and others. Based upon form, global aloe vera gel market is classified as concentrates, gels, drinks, powders and capsules. Based upon end-user, global aloe vera gel market is classified as food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical.

The regions covered in this Global Aloe Vera Gel Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of aloe vera gel is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players for Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Reports-

Global aloe vera gel market report covers prominent players likeLily of the Desert, Aloe Farms Inc., Terry Laboratories Inc., Foodchem International Cooperation, Natural Aloe Costa Rica S.A., Pharmachem Laboratories Inc., Aloecorp Inc., Aloe Laboratories Inc., Mannatech, Herbalife and others.

News-

Mannatech Secures Exclusive Source of Highest Grade Aloe Product in the World from Natural Aloe Costa Rica

December 1st, 2016; Mannatech Incorporated, a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced it has entered an exclusive agreement with Natural Aloe Costa Rica, to purchase Manapol powder, which is the highest quality aloe vera gel extract in the world. Natural Aloe Costa Rica has worked closely with Mannatech for many years to develop the most potent and pure aloe vera gel extract available. This includes its innovative and proprietary extraction processes that ensure the gel extract is as pure and potent as possible. Additionally, Natural Aloe Costa Rica employs cutting edge farming techniques that produce aloe vera plants that yield a higher volume of aloe gel containing acemannan.Through their exclusive partnership and proprietary extraction method with Natural Aloe Costa Rica, Mannatech is well positioned as the global provider of the highest quality, highest potency aloe vera-based products available on the market.

Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Dynamics–

Increasing use of aloe vera gel in skin care products is the major driving factor of aloe vera gel market growth. Additionally, aloe vera gel has different type of beneficial properties anti-inflammatory, acne removing, anti-oxidation, herbal, and several others it helps to increase the aloe vera gel market. Aloe vera gel is easy to available in mall, medical stores, etc. most of peoples are rapidly changes their preferences towards the healthy life style such as using natural ingredient-based cosmetics in recent years. Aloe vera gel is also a vital product for constipation. For instance, Germany’s regulatory agency for herbs – Commission E – approved the use of aloe vera for the treatment of constipation. Dosages of 50-200 milligrams of aloe latex are commonly taken in liquid and capsule form once daily for up to 10 days. However, aloe vera gel has some side effects which affect the body adversely, such as skin allergy, diabetes, and other side effects which may hamper market growth. Moreover, strong support for the use of aloe vera gel from pharmacopoeia monographs and positive lists will imply to add the most effective therapies in near future are expected to generate new market opportunities over the forecast period.

Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Regional Analysis –

Asia pacific is the emerging market in the aloe vera gel market. Increasing awareness regarding consuming the healthy diets through natural products is reducing the possibility of diseases, rapid development in cosmetic industry in Asia pacific. Thailand is a biggest aloe vera producing country in Asia pacific. Due to huge population and increasing demand for aloe vera gel are fostering the market growth in this region.

North America is a dominating region in the manufacturing of aloe vera gel related product like gels, drinks, powders and capsules. According to the 2012 Nutrition Business Journal Annual Report, Aloe vera was 20th among best-selling dietary supplements in the USA. There has been a general upward trend in sales from USD 31 million in 2000 to USD 72 million in 2011. In United States, aloe vera juice has been sold and consumed with ever increasing frequency. Additionally, the volume of aloe vera juice sold in the United States has been on an annual rise over the course of the past decade. Furthermore, in the European health market the whole leaf and gel extract are used. Globally the demand for aloes continues to grow across the different market. The aloes plant are not grown in the Europe as a result Europe imports for its aloes supplies from other countries.

Global Aloe Vera Gel Market Segmentation:–

By Product:

Aloe Vera Gel Extracts

Aloe Vera Whole Leaf Extracts

Others

By Form:

Concentrates

Gels

Drinks

Powders

Capsules

By End-User:

Food

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America U.S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



